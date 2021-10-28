CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - Members of the Cape May Police Department Oct. 7 arrested a man who they say assaulted another individual. 

According to a Cape May Police Department release, Justin Gelbman, 38, of Princeton, was involved in a verbal dispute that turned into a physical altercation. During the verbal dispute, Gelbman struck a victim in the head with a pint glass that resulted in injury to the victim. Gelbman left the scene and was taken into custody by the responding officers of the Cape May Police Department’s Patrol Division. 

At the conclusion of the investigation, Gelbman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third degree, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise. 

