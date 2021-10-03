LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 994 calls, averaging a total of 142 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

9-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 20

Public Services – 94

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

9-7-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 142

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Aggravated Assault – Route 9, Erma

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

9-8-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 81

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary – W. Bates Ave., Villas

Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May

Theft – Cormorant Way, Erma

Criminal Mischief – W. Drumbed Rd., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bay Ave., Villas

DWI – Florence Ave., Erma

9-9-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 98

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

9-10-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 130

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Burglary – Carol Ave., Erma

9-11-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 91

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Beechwood Ave., Villas

DWI – Carriage Lane & Breakwater Rd., Erma

9-12-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 70

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May

DWI – Bybrook Dr., Cape May Beach

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

9-6-21

  • Jose J. Gonzalez/46, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespassing, Unlawfully Possessing 5 or More Units of Stramonium Prep 

9-7-21

  • Francis E. Jones/57, North Cape May, NJ – Theft 

9-8-21

  • Pierre D. Owens/65, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test 

9-11-21

  • John Patrick R. Murphy/18, Villas, NJ - DWI 

9-12-21

  • John A. Chew/51, Villas, NJ - DWI, Operating a Motor Vehicle During a Period of License Suspension

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments