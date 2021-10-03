VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 994 calls, averaging a total of 142 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
9-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 20
Public Services – 94
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
9-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 142
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Aggravated Assault – Route 9, Erma
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
9-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 81
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – W. Bates Ave., Villas
Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May
Theft – Cormorant Way, Erma
Criminal Mischief – W. Drumbed Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bay Ave., Villas
DWI – Florence Ave., Erma
9-9-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 98
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
9-10-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 130
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Burglary – Carol Ave., Erma
9-11-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 91
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Beechwood Ave., Villas
DWI – Carriage Lane & Breakwater Rd., Erma
9-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 70
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Bybrook Dr., Cape May Beach
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
9-6-21
- Jose J. Gonzalez/46, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespassing, Unlawfully Possessing 5 or More Units of Stramonium Prep
9-7-21
- Francis E. Jones/57, North Cape May, NJ – Theft
9-8-21
- Pierre D. Owens/65, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
9-11-21
- John Patrick R. Murphy/18, Villas, NJ - DWI
9-12-21
- John A. Chew/51, Villas, NJ - DWI, Operating a Motor Vehicle During a Period of License Suspension
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.