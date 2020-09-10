WILDWOOD - Pagan members are responsible for two attacks, in Wildwood, according to a State Commission of Investigation report released Sept. 9.
The report states members of the motorcycle club beat a landlord, in the city, after he attempted to evict a woman associated with the group, the Press of Atlantic City reported. A separate attack against a city bar owner occurred, in 2017, when he didn't pay for protection the group offered.
The club's membership is growing, with 17 chapters, in the state, as of 2019, which is up from 10, in 2013.
Pagan members have frequented several area motorcycle events, including Wildwood's annual Roar to the Shore Motorcycle Rally, which was canceled this year after the city denied organizers necessary permits, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.
Read full story here.