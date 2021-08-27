Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 27 indictments Aug. 24.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Phillip W. Campos was indicted on three counts of burglary and two counts of theft. All counts were in the third degree. The burglaries occurred over three days, from June 30 to July 2, in Ocean City.
Gabriel T. Platt faces a fourth-degree count of criminal mischief related to a May incident, in Dennis Township.
Teresa Millard was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault against a member of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department.
Christopher E. Pond had his firearm seized under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act of 1991. He subsequently purchased another firearm in violation of a court order, per the indictment. He was named in a third-degree count for certain person.
Daniel B. Coleman was indicted for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child over 13, but not yet 16.
Richard R. Ramagosa faces two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
Trey D. Simpson allegedly illegally entered and subsequently stole a 2018 Ford F150, in North Wildwood, in July. He was named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft.
Orlando A. Falvo was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, along with two fourth-degree counts for possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets and a large capacity magazine.
Alejandro S. Ferrer-Salmoran faces a fourth-degree count for causing severe injury while driving unlicensed.
Armaine P. Jenning allegedly engaged in sexual conduct that led to a count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Christopher Diantonio, David I. Flanders, Daekwon Summers, and Josue Montalvo were jointly named on counts for first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and both second and third-degree aggravated assault. Summers also faces a count of third-degree hindering apprehension.
Jeremiah Quiles-Negron was named in a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS, para-fluor-fentanyl.
Jaheim H. McCutcheon was indicted on five counts. He faces a second-degree count for burglary, two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, a third-degree count for hindering apprehension, and a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief. The drugs in question were cocaine and flubromazolam.
Brandi Richards and Kaylee M. Bland each face a count of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine. Richards alone was named in a count for possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles.
Derrick D. Loeffler was indicted on two second-degree counts for aggravated assault, along with a third-degree count for criminal restraint. Loeffler’s relationship to the victim fits the definition of domestic violence.
Vincent Bove was named in a single count of possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Kevin P. Davidson faces two fourth-degree counts for violation of supervision for life. Davidson was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, in 2002.
Anthony P. Rivera was indicted on one count of third-degree criminal sexual contact.
Stephen W. Italiano faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension.
Pedro L. Arroyo-Gonzalez was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, fentanyl, and second-degree possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.
Terrell L. Dale faces three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS. The three drugs were cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Michael C. Coyle was named in a single count of possession of a CDS, cocaine.
Jason E. Gorey was indicted for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun.
Gage E. Brown faces four third-degree counts, two for aggravated assault and two for resisting arrest. All charges stem from an encounter with police, in June, in Wildwood.
Hunter D. Coombs was indicted on fourth-degree criminal sexual contact related to a Memorial Day incident, in Wildwood.
Ermir Berisha faces two third-degree counts for burglary and theft, in Avalon, in April.
Pascual Fajardo-Munoz was indicted for third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with fourth-degree lewdness.