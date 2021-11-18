GOSHEN – A Wildwood man was arrested Nov. 17 on attempted murder charges after a violent incident in a residence on South Delsea Drive, Middle Township Police said.
Police allege Chris Spiegel, 55, of Wildwood, entered an acquaintance’s home and fired one round of ammunition from a handgun, missing the male occupant of the house. Police say Spiegel then hit both the male and a female, who was also in the house, in the head with the butt of the weapon. Both suffered “head injuries,” police stated.
Spiegel then allegedly fled the scene, in the Goshen section of Middle Township, by vehicle before police arrived. They say he was later arrested at his home in Wildwood.
A handgun allegedly used in the attack was recovered from the property where the incident occurred. Delsea Drive is a busy road, also known as Route 47 South.
Police say both victims were familiar with Spiegel and this was not considered a random act.
Speigel was charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a Middle Township Police Department release.
Speigel was placed in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending a detention hearing.
The Herald reminds readers the above named are presumed innocent, until/unless proven guilty.