COURT HOUSE - During Aug. 10-16, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 516 calls for service, averaging 73 per day. During the week, a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, August 10, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, August 11, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Theft - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Criminal Mischief - Osprey Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - Route 9 South, Edgewood
Fire Call - Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, August 13, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - Lola Lane, Green Creek
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Friday, August 14, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Trespassing - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, August 15, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Fraud - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
DWI - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, August 16, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Aug. 10-6, 2020
Jeanette Broughton, 30, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 11th by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants.
Sarah J. Kinsler, 43, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on August 11th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
Ismael Vera, 45, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 12th by Patrolman Hotaling and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.
Luis R. Cintron, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 12th by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Theft.
Luis R. Cintron, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 13th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Beverly Rodgers, 56, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 13th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Shoplifting.
Gary Laracuente, 45, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 13th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Shoplifting.
Michael J. Shelton, 60, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on August 14th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
Liridon Pjetrushi, 33, from Bronx, NY was arrested on August 15th by Patrolman Martino on Active Warrants.
Raymond Udzinski, 46, from Haddonfield, NJ was arrested on August 15th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Drivign While Intoxicated.
Michael J. Shelton, 60, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on August 16th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.