MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - During Aug. 10-16, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 516 calls for service, averaging 73 per day. During the week, a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, August 10, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, August 11, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Theft - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Criminal Mischief - Osprey Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - Route 9 South, Edgewood

Fire Call - Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, August 13, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - Lola Lane, Green Creek

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Friday, August 14, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Trespassing - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, August 15, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Fraud - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

DWI - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, August 16, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Aug. 10-6, 2020

Jeanette Broughton, 30, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 11th by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants.

 Sarah J. Kinsler, 43, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on August 11th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Ismael Vera, 45, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 12th by Patrolman Hotaling and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.

Luis R. Cintron, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 12th by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Theft.

 Luis R. Cintron, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 13th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Beverly Rodgers, 56, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 13th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Shoplifting.

Gary Laracuente, 45, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 13th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Shoplifting.

Michael J. Shelton, 60, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on August 14th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

Liridon Pjetrushi, 33, from Bronx, NY was arrested on August 15th by Patrolman Martino on Active Warrants.

Raymond Udzinski, 46, from Haddonfield, NJ was arrested on August 15th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Drivign While Intoxicated.

Michael J. Shelton, 60, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on August 16th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments