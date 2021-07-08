EWING - The New Jersey State Police have arrested Jonathan Hiddeman, 30, of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy over the course of several months.
According to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, detectives began investigating the sexual assault of a juvenile male by Hiddeman that occurred in Camden and Cape May counties. The alleged acts began in September 2019 and lasted through February 2020.
As a result of the investigation, detectives charged Hiddeman with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child June 18.
State Police detectives, along with members of the Prospect Borough Police Department, arrested Hiddeman at his place of employment, in Prospect Borough, Pennsylvania, June 25. He was lodged at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, in Thorton, Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey.
Detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim to call the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station, at 609-861-5698, or the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division of the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, at 610-891-4700.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.