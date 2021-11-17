Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 21 indictments Nov. 16.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Tyrone Rolls was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree aggravated assault.
In addition, Rolls, a sergeant with the Ocean City Police Department, faces two counts of second-degree official misconduct.
Jeffrey D. Larsen and Samantha L. Gilmore were jointly indicted on three counts, including possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, both third degree counts, along with fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
William C. Hoyle faces a four-count indictment for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon (a knife) for unlawful purpose, both counts third degree, along with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person, both fourth degree crimes.
The certain person charge arises from two previous convictions, one in 2002 for possession of a CDS, and one in 2010 for distribution of a CDS.
Naishon J. Price was named in one count of burglary in the third degree.
Amanda Alexander was indicted for third-degree theft, along with unlawful theft of a credit card, fourth degree, and fraudulent use of a credit card, third degree.
According to the indictment, Alexander used the card at Family Dollar Store, Walgreens, Ross, Acme, Walmart, Famous Footwear, Big Lots, and Metro PCS.
Matthew Hillman was indicted for second-degree eluding police.
Tiyanna Gant faces four counts of aggravated assault, three of which are third degree and one is fourth degree, along with a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids.
Robert J. Hupperich Jr. was indicted for both second and third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint.
April Wyatt faces a fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension.
Nicholas G. Hirsch was indicted for first-degree vehicular homicide, along with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, second degree, strict liability vehicular homicide, third degree, aggravated assault, second degree, and obstructing the administration of law, fourth degree.
According to the indictment, Hirsch, 23, of Pennsylvania, was the driver in an early morning crash in Strathmere that killed one passenger and seriously injured another.
Mike A. Hewett faces one count of third-degree resisting arrest.
Nyejai H. Price was indicted on two counts of throwing bodily fluids, both fourth degree.
John S. Papale was named in a two-count indictment for resisting arrest, third degree, and criminal trespass, fourth degree.
Regina A. Jaworski was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a box cutter and a pocketknife.
Ronald A. Brinkley faces two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, along with third-degree hindering apprehension and fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Justin M. Lenza was indicted for operating a motor vehicle on second license suspension, fourth degree.
Sam Hobbi faces a single count of possession of a CDS, cocaine, in the third degree.
Daniel P. O’Connell was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one second degree and one third degree.
Steven M. Griffis was named in a three-count indictment for making terrorist threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, both third degree, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a folding knife.
Charles J. Leve and Randy Duley were jointly indicted for possession of a CDS, cocaine, third degree, and possession of a prohibited weapon, metal knuckles, third degree.
Matthew A. Woolston was indicted on four counts, including first-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a utility knife, and two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person.
Woolston was previously convicted of robbery, in Atlantic County, in 1998.