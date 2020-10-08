DENNIS TOWNSHIP - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect(s) who vandalized Trooper Bertram Zimmerman’s memorial, in Dennis Township.
According to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, troopers Oct. 7 responded to the memorial, located on state Route 83, when they observed the memorial was defaced. The suspect(s) used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and to deface the front of a granite monument in the center of the memorial.
Trooper Zimmerman died as a result of injuries sustained in an on-duty motor vehicle crash Feb. 5, 2004, while responding to a robbery call.
"The Township Committee would like to assure the citizens of Dennis that we will not stand for and will stand with the police in all matters of destruction of property of any type," Dennis Township said, in a statement. "In this particular case, we want to express our sincere distaste in the message displayed and it’s hateful words directed to those that hold the line between right and wrong. During these confusing COVID times, it is extremely important that we stand firm on the right side of the law. The Dennis Township Committee supports those that put their life on the line each and every day protecting the law and the citizens of Dennis Township."
The State Police unions have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station, at (609) 861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.