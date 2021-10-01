ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 21 indictments Sept. 28.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Amanda J. Troupe was indicted on two third-degree counts for theft and possession of a CDS - Vyvanse, a stimulant used medically to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorders.
John R. Parliman Jr. faces counts of third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree certain person. Parliman was convicted in Cumberland County, in 2014, of possession of a CDS. He was found with a folding knife in Wildwood July 7.
Matthew Steere, Leslie Rivera-Perez, and Jonathan Redden were each independently indicted on one count of theft. For Steere and Redden, the count was in the fourth degree. Rivera-Perez faces a third-degree count.
Nathaniel Richardson was indicted on counts of third-degree stalking and fourth-degree contempt.
Paige Searle, Jamie Mullen, Pedro Plasencia, and William Stiars were each independently indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. For Searle, there were two possession counts.
Michael W. Dugan faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Gregory X. Devery-Haffert and James A. Myrden were independently indicted for defrauding the administration of a drug test in the third degree, as well as fourth-degree possession of a device for defrauding a drug test.
Edward Davis and Ashley Connor were jointly named in an indictment for third-degree conspiracy. Connor also faces a count of distribution of a CDS in the third degree. Davis was named in a third-degree count for attempted possession of a CDS - buprenorphine.
Dante Norton and Andria Norton face three second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three second-degree and three third-degree counts of aggravated assault. The 12-count indictment also contained three third-degree counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. The weapon was a belt.
Eleuterio Lopez-Santos was indicted for exhibiting a false government ID in the third degree, as well as uttering a forged instrument in the fourth degree.
Leasha Jackson was named in a single-count indictment for fourth-degree criminal mischief for damage to property belonging to the Wildwood Crest Police Department.
Austin Vaccaro was indicted for fourth-degree contempt of a judicial order.
Miguel Marquez faces one count of third-degree burglary.
William H. Weinrich was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS - methamphetamine - along with two fourth-degree counts for tampering with physical evidence and obstructing the administration of law.
Donald Shaw faces a third-degree count for failure to make required disposition, as well as a fourth-degree count for failure to abide by the construction registration act.