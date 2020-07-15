WILDWOOD - Members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division July 14 responded to local motel/hotel complex, in Wildwood, in connection to an unattended firearm.
According to a release, the firearm was reportedly left behind inside one of the units of the complex subsequent to a standard checkout.
During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the firearm was a loaded Glock model 19 9mm handgun, with an illegal large-capacity magazine. Moreover, the firearm was identified as stolen from Philadelphia.
During the developing follow-up investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Uniform Patrol Division, two individuals were detained in connection to the incident. The individuals were identified as Samuel J. Rivera, a 22-year-old employed delivery driver, of Philadelphia, and Joshue Centeno-Silva, a 25-year-old employed short-order cook, also of Philadelphia.
As a result of the follow-up investigation, Rivera and Centeno-Silva were charged with the following criminal charges: unlawful possession of a firearm, second degree, possession of a large-capacity magazine, fourth degree, receiving stolen property, third degree, and conspiracy to possess a firearm, second degree,.
Consequently, Rivera and Centeno-Silva were incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with the attorney general guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Reform Policies and Directives.
It should be noted that all persons arrested and charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.