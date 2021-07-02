210591111_4002022973185548_1836354277084653638_n.jpg

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz, 30, of Pilesgrove Township, is wanted by the New Jersey State Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

EWING - The New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Emeterio Alavez-Cruz, 30, of Pilesgrove Township, who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

According to a release, Alavez-Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot, 6-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has connections to the Rio Grande, Wildwood, Bridgeton City, Penns Grove and New Castle, Delaware, areas.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alavez-Cruz is asked to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline, at 800-437-7839, or Woodstown Station, at 856-769-0775. Anonymous tips are welcome.

