WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the Wildwood Police Department between Aug. 1-10.
“There were a total of 2,876 calls for service in the last two weeks of July, which is an average of 205 calls per day,” state Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:
89 motor vehicle stops, 25 motor vehicle accidents, three driving under the influence, 25 thefts, eight assaults, three burglaries, two fire calls and 98 medical assists.
Arrest Date
Name
Address
Age
Charge
08/01/2020
Williams, Azahmir
Philadelphia, PA
21
Disorderly Conduct
08/01/2020
Maines, James
Philadelphia, PA
59
Driving While Intoxicated
08/01/2020
Smith, Joshua
Sewell, NJ
24
Simple Assault
08/01/2020
Stanley, Tyshaun
Clementon, NJ
21
Bench Warrant
08/01/2020
Ceaser, Tevon
Woodbury, NJ
18
Poss. Marijuana
08/01/2020
Davis, Joseph
Philadelphia, PA
19
Poss. Marijuana
08/01/2020
Rivera, Edwin
Bronx, NY
30
Poss. Marijuana
08/01/2020
Stanley, Tyshaun
Clementon, NJ
21
Disorderly Conduct
08/01/2020
Wise, Jaleel
Philadelphia, PA
26
Obstruction
08/01/2020
Dailey, Gabrielle
Philadelphia, PA
19
Poss. Marijuana
08/02/2020
Jones, Joshua
Philadelphia, PA
20
Poss. Marijuana
08/02/2020
Price, Scott
Wildwood, NJ
49
Simple Assault
08/02/2020
Taylor, Raymond
Collingswood, NJ
23
Obstruction
08/02/2020
Chester, Danny
Court House, NJ
32
Criminal Trespass
08/02/2020
Townsend, Thomas
Pennsville, NJ
27
Simple Assault
08/02/2020
Diamond, Janine
Wildwood, NJ
37
Endangering Welfare
08/03/2020
Heimack, Frederick
Wildwood, NJ
67
Simple Assault
08/03/2020
Santiago, Carmen
Wildwood, NJ
38
Poss of weapon
08/03/2020
Santiago, Jonathan
Wildwood, NJ
29
Poss of weapon
08/03/2020
Holcombe, Micahel
Schenectady, NY
18
Underage poss/consump of alcohol
08/03/2020
Tassone, Ryan
Venetia, PA
23
Poss. Marijuana
08/03/2020
Gallner, Donna
Wildwood, NJ
35
Possession Paraphernalia
08/03/2020
Adirato, Jacob
Galloway, NJ
30
CDS/Possession
08/04/2020
Mcdonough, Connor
Moorestown, NJ
19
Underage poss/consump of alcohol
08/04/2020
Almiron, Irene
Broomall, PA
21
Disorderly Conduct
08/04/2020
Durante, Carlos
Ventnor, NJ
41
Hindering Apprehension
08/05/2020
Madgey, Collin
Philadelphia, PA
19
Underage poss/consumpt of alcohol
08/05/2020
Hampel, Shane
Glenholden PA
18
Obstruction
08/05/2020
Alvarado-Hernandez, Milen
Philadelphia PA
34
Simple Assault
08/06/2020
Robinson, Zachary
Wildwood, NJ
38
Bench Warrant
08/07/2020
Gunner, David
Philadelphia PA
62
CDS/Possession
08/08/2020
Donnelly, Kieran
Philadelphia, PA
18
Underage Poss./Consump. of Alcohol
08/08/2020
Werner, Robert
Philadelphia PA
18
Underage Poss./Consump. of Alcohol
08/08/2020
Rivera, Jovandy
Allentown, PA
29
Poss. Marijuana
08/08/2020
Jett, Tymeer
Philadelphia, PA
19
CDS/Possession: Influence
08/08/2020
Thompson, Khalil
Philadelphia, PA
25
Poss. Marijuana
08/08/2020
Flaherty, Kieran
Philadelphia, PA
21
CDS/Distribution
08/08/2020
Berenguer-Hernandez, Rosaura
Philadelphia PA
28
Disorderly Conduct
08/08/2020
Shea, Heather
East Greenbush, NY
48
Driving While Intoxicated
08/09/2020
Layman, Anthony
East Greenbush, NY
43
Simple Assault
08/09/2020
Jennings, Anthony
Philadelphia, PA
35
Poss. Marijuana
08/08/2020
Ianncone, Mark
Philadelphia PA
19
Alcohol/Underage
08/09/2020
Cartwright, Tymere
Philadelphia PA
25
Disorderly Conduct
08/09/2020
Sawyer, Christina
Rio Grande, NJ
21
Disorderly Conduct
08/09/2020
Kraus, Conner
Mays Landing, NJ
19
Underage poss/consump of alcohol
08/09/2020
Kite, Allison
Stratford NJ
20
Underage poss/consump of alcohol
08/09/2020
Delarosa, Lilliam
Vineland, NJ
50
Poss. Marijuana
08/09/2020
Robinson, Gina
Glenolden, Pa
18
Obstruction
08/09/2020
Demayo, Santino
Clifton Hghts, PA
21
Disorderly Conduct
08/09/2020
Borrelli, Tyler
Clifton Hgts, PA
20
Aggravated Assault
08/10/2020
Lyden, Lauren
Hawethorne, NY
18
Underage poss/consump of alcohol
08/10/2020
Jackson, Octavia
Brooklyn NY,
30
Disorderly Conduct
08/10/2020
Hernandez-Candelaria, Luis
Wildwood NJ
38
Contempt
08/10/2020
Cruz, Roberto
York, PA
28
Simple Assault
08/11/2020
Mathias, Keneisha
Philadelphia, PA
20
Poss. Marijuana
08/11/2020
Scott, Bria
Philadelphia, PA
27
Poss. CDS
08/12/2020
Smith, Tenichia
Philadelphia,PA
40
Obstruction
08/10/2020
Tobin, Michael
Lumberton, NJ
35
Disorderly Conduct
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.