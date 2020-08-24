Wildwood PD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the Wildwood Police Department between Aug. 1-10.

“There were a total of 2,876 calls for service in the last two weeks of July, which is an average of 205 calls per day,” state Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:

89 motor vehicle stops, 25 motor vehicle accidents, three driving under the influence, 25 thefts, eight assaults, three burglaries, two fire calls and 98 medical assists.  

Arrest Date

Name

Address

Age

Charge

08/01/2020 

Williams, Azahmir

Philadelphia, PA

21

Disorderly Conduct 

08/01/2020 

Maines, James

Philadelphia, PA

59

Driving While Intoxicated 

08/01/2020 

Smith, Joshua

Sewell, NJ

24

Simple Assault 

08/01/2020 

Stanley, Tyshaun

Clementon, NJ

21

Bench Warrant

08/01/2020 

Ceaser, Tevon

Woodbury, NJ

18

Poss. Marijuana

08/01/2020 

Davis, Joseph

Philadelphia, PA

19

Poss. Marijuana

08/01/2020 

Rivera, Edwin

Bronx, NY

30

Poss. Marijuana

08/01/2020 

Stanley, Tyshaun

Clementon, NJ

21

Disorderly Conduct

08/01/2020 

Wise, Jaleel

Philadelphia, PA

26

Obstruction

08/01/2020 

Dailey, Gabrielle

Philadelphia, PA

19

Poss. Marijuana

08/02/2020 

Jones, Joshua

Philadelphia, PA

20

Poss. Marijuana

08/02/2020 

Price, Scott

Wildwood, NJ

49

Simple Assault

08/02/2020 

Taylor, Raymond

Collingswood,  NJ

23

Obstruction

08/02/2020 

Chester, Danny

Court House,  NJ

32

Criminal Trespass

08/02/2020 

Townsend, Thomas

Pennsville, NJ

27

Simple Assault

08/02/2020 

Diamond, Janine

Wildwood, NJ

37

Endangering Welfare 

08/03/2020 

Heimack, Frederick

Wildwood, NJ

67

Simple Assault 

08/03/2020 

Santiago, Carmen

Wildwood, NJ

38

Poss of weapon

08/03/2020 

Santiago, Jonathan

Wildwood, NJ

29

Poss of weapon

08/03/2020 

Holcombe, Micahel

Schenectady, NY

18

Underage poss/consump of alcohol

08/03/2020 

Tassone, Ryan

Venetia, PA

23

Poss. Marijuana

08/03/2020 

Gallner, Donna

Wildwood, NJ

35

Possession Paraphernalia

08/03/2020 

Adirato, Jacob

Galloway, NJ

30

CDS/Possession

08/04/2020 

Mcdonough, Connor

Moorestown,  NJ

19

Underage poss/consump of alcohol

08/04/2020 

Almiron, Irene

Broomall, PA

21

Disorderly Conduct

08/04/2020 

Durante, Carlos

Ventnor, NJ

41

Hindering Apprehension

08/05/2020 

Madgey, Collin

Philadelphia, PA

19

Underage poss/consumpt of alcohol

08/05/2020 

Hampel, Shane

Glenholden PA

18

Obstruction 

08/05/2020 

Alvarado-Hernandez, Milen

Philadelphia PA

34

Simple Assault 

08/06/2020 

Robinson, Zachary

Wildwood, NJ

38

Bench Warrant

08/07/2020 

Gunner, David

Philadelphia PA

62

CDS/Possession

08/08/2020 

Donnelly, Kieran

Philadelphia, PA

18

Underage Poss./Consump. of Alcohol

08/08/2020 

Werner, Robert

Philadelphia PA

18

Underage Poss./Consump. of Alcohol

08/08/2020 

Rivera, Jovandy

Allentown, PA

29

Poss. Marijuana

08/08/2020 

Jett, Tymeer

Philadelphia, PA

19

CDS/Possession: Influence 

08/08/2020 

Thompson, Khalil

Philadelphia, PA

25

Poss. Marijuana

08/08/2020

 Flaherty, Kieran

Philadelphia, PA

21

CDS/Distribution 

08/08/2020 

Berenguer-Hernandez, Rosaura

Philadelphia PA

28

Disorderly Conduct 

08/08/2020

 Shea, Heather

East Greenbush, NY

48

Driving While Intoxicated 

08/09/2020

 Layman, Anthony

East Greenbush, NY

43

Simple Assault 

08/09/2020

 Jennings, Anthony

Philadelphia, PA

35

Poss. Marijuana

08/08/2020

 Ianncone, Mark

Philadelphia PA

19

Alcohol/Underage

08/09/2020

 Cartwright, Tymere

Philadelphia PA

25

Disorderly Conduct

08/09/2020

 Sawyer, Christina

Rio Grande,  NJ

21

Disorderly Conduct 

08/09/2020

 Kraus, Conner

Mays Landing, NJ

19

Underage poss/consump of alcohol

08/09/2020 

Kite, Allison

Stratford NJ

20

Underage poss/consump of alcohol

08/09/2020 

Delarosa, Lilliam

Vineland,  NJ

50

Poss. Marijuana

08/09/2020 

Robinson, Gina

Glenolden,  Pa

18

Obstruction

08/09/2020 

Demayo, Santino

Clifton Hghts, PA

21

Disorderly Conduct 

08/09/2020 

Borrelli, Tyler

Clifton Hgts, PA

20

Aggravated Assault 

08/10/2020 

Lyden, Lauren

Hawethorne, NY

18

Underage poss/consump of alcohol

08/10/2020 

Jackson, Octavia

Brooklyn NY,

30

Disorderly Conduct

08/10/2020 

Hernandez-Candelaria, Luis

Wildwood NJ

38

Contempt

08/10/2020 

Cruz, Roberto

York, PA

28

Simple Assault 

08/11/2020 

Mathias, Keneisha

Philadelphia, PA

20

Poss. Marijuana

08/11/2020 

Scott, Bria

Philadelphia, PA

27

Poss. CDS

08/12/2020 

Smith, Tenichia

Philadelphia,PA

40

Obstruction 

08/10/2020 

Tobin, Michael

Lumberton,  NJ

35

Disorderly Conduct

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments