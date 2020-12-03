BURLEIGH - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner announced the arrest of Emanuel Rodriquez, 40, of Burleigh, for attempted murder charges.
According to a release, members of the Middle Township Police Department Dec. 2 were dispatched to Cape Regional Medical Center, for the report of a subject with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
As a result, members of the Middle Township Police Street Crimes Unit and Major Crimes Unit, as well as members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, responded and initiated an investigation into the incident.
As a result of the investigation, a court-authorized search warrant was executed at Rodriquez’s residence, at a motel in the 1200 block of Georgia Avenue, in Burleigh, where it was determined the shooting took place.
Rodriquez was subsequently arrested and charged with the offenses of attempted murder, second degree, aggravated assault, second degree, possession of a weapon, second degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree, and possession of CDS (controlled dangerous substance), methamphetamine, third degree.
Rodriquez was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.
The victim, Glenn Senec, 31, was subsequently treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was later released from the hospital.
Sutherland recognized the investigative efforts of the officers and detectives involved in the investigation who brought it to a swift and successful conclusion.
Sutherland urged anyone who has information concerning the investigation to contact the Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, or the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, or text TIP MTPDTIPS, followed by the message, to 888777, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.