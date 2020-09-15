MARMORA - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed an elderly woman and fraudulently used her credit cards.
According to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, two suspects Aug. 27 entered the Marmora ShopRite, in Upper Township, when the female suspect engaged an elderly woman in a conversation while the male suspect took the woman’s wallet from her shopping cart.
The suspects were captured on video surveillance as they walked out of the ShopRite and got into a white Cadillac CTS or ATS sedan. The two suspects then used the victim’s credit cards to purchase several gift cards and other items at the Ocean View CVS, on Route 9.
The first suspect is described as a black male, between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, wearing a black t-shirt, black baseball cap, black face mask, blue jeans, and a silver watch.
The second suspect is described as a black female, between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with a colorful design, pink Adidas baseball cap, gold necklace with an angel wing charm, short black hair, and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station, at (609) 861-5698.
Anonymous tips are welcome.