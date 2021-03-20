LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 929 calls, averaging a total of 133 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

3-1-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services – 89

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Bayridge Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

3-2-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 107

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

3-3-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 0

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 68

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Fraud – Lower Twp., NJ

Criminal Mischief – Magnolia Ave., Villas

3-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 109

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Bates Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Glade Dr., Cape May

3-5-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 144

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Rosewood Ave., Villas

3-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 30

Public Services - 95

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Lincoln Blvd. & Beach Dr., North Cape May

3-7-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 60

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Mallard Place, North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Tennessee Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – E. Weber Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

3-1-21

  • James E. Redman/28, Villas. NJ - Contempt of Court, Hindering Own Prosecution, Obstruction
  • Benjamin S. Wise/50, Millville, NJ - Contempt of Court 

3-3-21

  • Matthew M. Britton/29, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Andrew S. Fecynec/30, Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault 

3-5-21

  • Damian J. Leblanc/39, Cold Spring, NJ - Contempt of Court, Contempt of Judicial Order

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

