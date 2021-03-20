VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 929 calls, averaging a total of 133 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
3-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services – 89
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Bayridge Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
3-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 107
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
3-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 0
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 68
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Fraud – Lower Twp., NJ
Criminal Mischief – Magnolia Ave., Villas
3-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 109
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Bates Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Glade Dr., Cape May
3-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 144
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Rosewood Ave., Villas
3-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 30
Public Services - 95
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Lincoln Blvd. & Beach Dr., North Cape May
3-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 60
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Mallard Place, North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Tennessee Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Weber Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
3-1-21
- James E. Redman/28, Villas. NJ - Contempt of Court, Hindering Own Prosecution, Obstruction
- Benjamin S. Wise/50, Millville, NJ - Contempt of Court
3-3-21
- Matthew M. Britton/29, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Andrew S. Fecynec/30, Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault
3-5-21
- Damian J. Leblanc/39, Cold Spring, NJ - Contempt of Court, Contempt of Judicial Order
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.