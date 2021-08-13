ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments Aug. 10.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Eric Osmundsen was indicted on seven counts, including second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .38 caliber revolver, two third-degree counts of theft, and two third-degree counts of possession of a CDS, fentanyl and clonazepam.
Spencer Walker faces a count of first-degree possession of a CDS with intent to distribute. The indictment cites over 100 milligrams of LSD.
Anthony P. Melchiorre was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest, all of which were in the third degree.
Eric D. Moyer, Randle Gray, and Amanda F. Bove were individually indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, with Moyer facing two counts.
Lauren Delafuente-O’Neill faces a count of third-degree eluding policerelated to an incident, in Lower Township, in July.
Sergio G. Jimenez was indicted on a third-degree count of aggravated assault and a fourth-degree count of criminal mischief.
Andrew Pund faces a fourth-degree count of reporting a false public alarm in a 911 call, in June, in Lower Township.
Richard A. Hawthorne was named in a four-count indictment on two counts of possession of a CDS and two counts of possession with intent to distribute, all of which were in the third degree.
Cade J. Axelrod was indicted on a fourth-degree count of throwing bodily fluids. The indictment states that Axelrod threw the fluids at a North Wildwood police officer, but did so in Middle Township.
Michael J. Clauso was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl, along with unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, and certain person, the two last counts being in the fourth degree.
Clauso was convicted in 2003 of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and in 2014 and 2017 for possession of a CDS.
George J. Ampole, Nicole M. Ampole, James M. Mauger, and April D. Kaukeano were named in a 20-count indictment. Both George and Nicole Ampole were jointly named in seven counts - four for third-degree theft by deception and three for second-degree theft by extortion.
George Ampole individually faces two additional counts for attempted theft by extortion, third-degree impersonation, two counts of fourth-degree uttering a forged instrument, two counts of second-degree theft by deception, fourth-degree contempt, second-degree witness tampering, fourth-degree cyber harassment, and first-degree money laundering.
The four individuals were named in a third-degree conspiracy count. Kaukeano also faces a third-degree count for hindering apprehension.