NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department Aug. 18 announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly committed a theft on the Boardwalk June 30.
According to a North Wildwood Police Department release, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a bag containing items worth approximately $800 was stolen from a victim, who placed the bag on the ground while playing a game in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk. Further investigation by officers revealed surveillance footage in the area, which was obtained by North Wildwood Police Detectives. Photos of the suspect were posted on the North Wildwood Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The suspect, Deanna Dimeo, 58, of Philadelphia, was identified shortly after. Detectives located Dimeo Aug. 17, at a motel, in Wildwood.
Dimeo was arrested and charged with third-degree theft. She was placed on a summons, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.