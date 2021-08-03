SEA ISLE CITY - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Thomas McQuillen, of the Sea Isle City Police Department, announced the arrest of Sayal Sawaged, 28, of Mount Holly, for allegedly offering to buy alcohol for juvenile females in exchange for sexual favors.
According to a Sea Isle City Police Department release, Sawaged also allegedly attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle and back to his residence. The victim was able to pull herself away from Sawaged and notified nearby officers.
Shortly after, Sea Isle City Police apprehended Sawaged, and he was charged with luring, enticing child by various means, second degree, endangering the welfare of children, third degree, and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.
Sawaged was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.
The Sea Isle City Police Department is still actively investigating this matter and is attempting to identify any additional victims. Those with additional information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Sea Isle City Police Department, at 609-263-4311.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.