wcpd logo 2019 USE THIS

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - At approximately 4:03 p.m. July 19, Wildwood Crest patrol units responded for a report of a rock thrown through a window of a residence, on West Cresse Avenue.

According to a release, officers then responded to a residence on West Morning Glory Road to investigate the incident. During the investigation, the accused, Dennis Urick, became disorderly and made several threats to kill the officers. While at police headquarters, Urick damaged police department equipment, spat on officers, and continued to make threats against the officers’ lives.

Urick was subsequently charged with terroristic threats, nine counts, aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts, throwing bodily fluids on law enforcement, one count, resisting arrest, one count, criminal mischief, five counts, disorderly conduct, one count, failure to allow fingerprinting, one count.

Urick was then lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

It should be noted that all persons arrested and charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments