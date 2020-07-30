WILDWOOD CREST - At approximately 4:03 p.m. July 19, Wildwood Crest patrol units responded for a report of a rock thrown through a window of a residence, on West Cresse Avenue.
According to a release, officers then responded to a residence on West Morning Glory Road to investigate the incident. During the investigation, the accused, Dennis Urick, became disorderly and made several threats to kill the officers. While at police headquarters, Urick damaged police department equipment, spat on officers, and continued to make threats against the officers’ lives.
Urick was subsequently charged with terroristic threats, nine counts, aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts, throwing bodily fluids on law enforcement, one count, resisting arrest, one count, criminal mischief, five counts, disorderly conduct, one count, failure to allow fingerprinting, one count.
Urick was then lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.
It should be noted that all persons arrested and charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.