WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the city of Wildwood Police Department during the last two weeks of July.

“There were a total of 3,941 calls for service in the last two weeks of July, which is an average of 231 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:

According to a release, 67 motor vehicle stops, 43 motor vehicle accidents, seven driving under the influence, 41 thefts, nine assaults, two burglaries, four fire calls and 149 medical assists were included.

Arrest Date

      Name

   Address

Age

         Charge

07/15/2020 

Dearie, Gerald

Wildwood, NJ

35

Disorderly Conduct

07/15/2020 

Lopez, Edwin

CAMDEN, NJ

21

Poss. Cds Marijuana

07/15/2020 

Kote, Christopher

Oceanview NJ

29

Contempt of Court

07/15/2020 

Levesque, Brooke

Drexel Hill, PA

28

Receiving Stolen Property

07/15/2020 

Sutton, Paul

Wildwood,  NJ

59

Disorderly Conduct

07/15/2020 

Leonard, Robbins

Philadelphia, PA

29

Criminal Mischief 

07/15/2020

Grap, Briana

Baltimore, MD

31

Simple Assault

07/16/2020 

Robbins, Leonard

Philadelphia, PA

29

Obstruction 

07/16/2020 

Casey, Francis, D

Wildwood Crest, NJ

52

Obstruction 

07/16/2020 

Gordon, John

Collingdale, PA

37

Bench warrant

07/16/2020 

Rock, Jennifer

Philadelphia, PA

34

Simple Assault 

07/16/2020 

Abreu Vargas, Jan

Philadelphia, PA

32

Simple Assault  

07/16/2020 

Williams, Karl

Atlantic City , NJ

51

Criminal Attempt 

07/16/2020 

Hastings, Michael

Villas, NJ

20

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/17/2020 

Burton, Bernard

Bellplain, NJ

36

Poss. Cds Marijuana

07/18/2020 

Soli, Salvatore

Philadelphia, PA

21

Poss. Cds Marijuana 

07/18/2020 

Medwid, Andrew

Marcus Hook, PA

36

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/18/2020 

Schaeffer, Kevin

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ

39

Contempt of Court 

07/18/2020 

Weaver, Jacob

THOROFARE, NJ

20

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/18/2020 

Rayford, Aaliyah

Phiadelphia PA

18

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/19/2020 

Davis, Joseph

Ridley Park, PA

21

Disorderly Conduct

07/19/202 0

Batts, Desmond

Pennsauken NJ

29

Simple Assault 

07/19/2020 

Miller, Kenneth

Philadelphia, PA

19

Disorderly Conduct

07/19/2020 

Holmes, Shannon

Toms River, NJ

27

Disorderly Conduct

07/19/2020 

Tobin, Mark

Philadelphia, PA

22

Disorderly Conduct

07/19/2020 

Markocki, Timothy

Philadelphia, PA

19

Disorderly Conduct

07/19/2020 

Foxworth, Ayanna

PHILADELPHIA,PA

19

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/19/2020 

Monteleone, Aaren

Philadelphia, PA

25

Driving While Intoxicated 

07/19/2020 

Brown, Edward

Philadelphia, PA

24

Possession of CDS

07/19/2020 

Axelsson, Connor

Erma, NJ

18

Disorderly Conduct

07/20/2020 

Pinhak, Robert

Upland, Pa.

20

Disorderly Conduct 

07/18/2020 

Tobin, Mark

Philadelphia, PA

22

Disorderly Conduct

07/20/2020 

Lipford, Andrew

CHERRY HILL, NJ

21

Disorderly Conduct

07/20/2020 

Bucolo, Dayna

North Cape May, NJ

21

Noise Violation

07/20/2020 

Dunnaway, Christopher

Hainesport NJ

27

Forgery 

07/21/2020 

Hampton, Starleen

Philadelphia, PA

24

Contempt of Court 

07/21/2020 

Boyd, Anthony

Skillman, NJ

24

Driving while Intoxicated

07/22/2020 

Green, Timothy

PHILADELPHIA,PA

24

Disorderly Conduct

07/22/2020 

Roche, Blair

Wildwood NJ

29

Disorderly Conduct

07/22/2020 

Dickerson, Dontae

Darby PA,

23

CDS/Possession: Influence 

07/23/2020 

Alvarez, David

Philadelphia, PA

41

Open Display of Alcohol in Public Place

07/23/2020 

Royster, Wendell

Philadelphia, PA

29

Simple Assault 

07/23/2020 

Jimenez, Sergio

Villas, NJ

26

Criminal Mischief 

07/24/2020 

Cepregi, Stephen

PHILADELPHIA, PA

46

Disorderly Conduct

07/24/2020 

Arena, Charles

Cherry Hill, NJ

53

Aggravated Assault

07/24/2020 

Eck, John

North Wildwood, NJ

45

Possession of CDS

07/24/2020 

Abozaid, Mohanad

Upper Darby, PA

22

Obstruction 

07/24/2020 

Ralston, Edwin

Cape May Court House NJ

36

Possession of CDS

07/25/2020 

London, Joshua

Woodbine, NJ

22

Criminal Mischief

07/25/2020 

Lowe, Cole

Philadelphia, PA

18

Underage possession/Consumption of alcohol

07/25/2020 

Gantert, Kayla

Reading PA

27

Disorderly Conduct

07/25/2020 

Trivisonno, Nicholis

Atlantic City , NJ

30

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/25/2020 

Gravely, Zaria

Philadelphia, PA

25

Poss. Cds Marijuana 

07/25/2020

Ocallaghan, Brendan

GLENOLDEN, PA

28

Disorderly Conduct

07/25/2020 

Lee, Baron

Philadelphia PA

29

Poss. Cds Marijuana 

07/25/2020 

Tenuto, Giavana

Wildwood, NJ

22

Disorderly Conduct

07/25/2020 

Wright, Alysia

Wildwood, NJ

28

Disorderly Conduct

07/25/2020 

Johnson, Asain

Philadelphia, PA

30

Contempt of Court 

07/26/2020 

Thompson, Scott

Philadelphia, PA

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/26/2020 

Bailey, Tara

Philadelphia, PA

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/26/2020 

Jordan, Bella

Philadlephia, PA

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/26/2020 

Schmidt, Anna

Philadelphia, PA

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/26/2020 

Kimbugwe, Erick

Wildwood, NJ

43

Resisting Arrest/Eluding 

07/26/2020 

English-Wilson, Emmanuel

Philadelphia, PA

20

Possession of CDS marijuana

07/26/2020 

Swanigan, Reginald

Philadelphia, PA

24

Receiving Stolen Property 

07/27/2020 

Heimack, Fredrick

Wildwood, NJ

67

Simple Assault 

07/27/2020 

Melendez, Fabian

Pennsauken, NJ

21

Poss. Cds Marijuana 

07/28/2020 

Arena, Charles

Cherry Hill, NJ

19

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/28/2020 

Hoyle, Anthony

Villas, NJ

29

Bench warrant

07/28/2020 

Pope, Justin

Lodi NJ

33

Bench warrant

07/28/2020 

Hernandez, Luis

Wildwood NJ

38

Obstruction 

07/29/2020 

Hopkins, Kevin

Philadelphia, PA

30

Criminal Mischief

07/29/2020 

Carr, Robin

PHILADELPHIA,PA

28

Criminal Mischief 

07/29/2020

Difiore, Naya

Philadelphia, PA

29

Criminal Mischief 

07/29/2020

Brown, Cameron

Sand Lake, NY

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/29/2020

Hausler, Tyler

Averill Park, NY

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/29/2020 

Kalinowski, Christopher

Sand Lake, NY

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/26/2020 

Gillies, Cameron

Aston, PA

20

Underage possession/Consumption of alcohol

07/29/2020 

Sorriento, Joseph

Wynantskill NY

18

Underage possession/Consumption of alcohol

07/29/2020 

Lamphere, Logan

Averill Park NY

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/29/2020 

Shoemaker, Cameron

Poestenkill NY

18

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/30/2020

Sanchez, Yazmin

Blackwood NJ

19

Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol

07/26/2020 

Eilert, Christopher

Sussex NJ

26

Aggravated Assault 

07/30/2020 

Naticchia, Louie

Lebanon, PA

37

Simple Assault 

07/31/2020 

Thomas, Daniel

Cape May Court House NJ

29

Possession of CDS paraphernalia

07/31/2020 

Sawyer-Brown, Alice

Philadelphia PA

57

Poss. Cds Marijuana 

07/31/2020 

Weiss, Nathaniel

Wildwood, NJ

30

Possession of CDS

07/31/2020 

Kennedy, JonMichael

Schenectady, NY

19

CDS/Possession: under the Influence 

07/31/2020 

Harkin, Rachel

Wildwood, NJ

32

Possession of CDS

07/31/2020 

Roselli, Jason

West Deptford , NJ

25

Driving While Intoxicated  

07/25/2020 

Gonzalez, Austin

Philadelphia, PA

20

Obstruction 

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

