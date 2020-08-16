WILDWOOD - The following are the adult arrests made by the city of Wildwood Police Department during the last two weeks of July.
“There were a total of 3,941 calls for service in the last two weeks of July, which is an average of 231 calls per day,” stated Wildwood Police Department Chief Regalbuto. Below is a list of some of the calls for service during this time period:
According to a release, 67 motor vehicle stops, 43 motor vehicle accidents, seven driving under the influence, 41 thefts, nine assaults, two burglaries, four fire calls and 149 medical assists were included.
Arrest Date
Name
Address
Age
Charge
07/15/2020
Dearie, Gerald
Wildwood, NJ
35
Disorderly Conduct
07/15/2020
Lopez, Edwin
CAMDEN, NJ
21
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/15/2020
Kote, Christopher
Oceanview NJ
29
Contempt of Court
07/15/2020
Levesque, Brooke
Drexel Hill, PA
28
Receiving Stolen Property
07/15/2020
Sutton, Paul
Wildwood, NJ
59
Disorderly Conduct
07/15/2020
Leonard, Robbins
Philadelphia, PA
29
Criminal Mischief
07/15/2020
Grap, Briana
Baltimore, MD
31
Simple Assault
07/16/2020
Robbins, Leonard
Philadelphia, PA
29
Obstruction
07/16/2020
Casey, Francis, D
Wildwood Crest, NJ
52
Obstruction
07/16/2020
Gordon, John
Collingdale, PA
37
Bench warrant
07/16/2020
Rock, Jennifer
Philadelphia, PA
34
Simple Assault
07/16/2020
Abreu Vargas, Jan
Philadelphia, PA
32
Simple Assault
07/16/2020
Williams, Karl
Atlantic City , NJ
51
Criminal Attempt
07/16/2020
Hastings, Michael
Villas, NJ
20
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/17/2020
Burton, Bernard
Bellplain, NJ
36
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/18/2020
Soli, Salvatore
Philadelphia, PA
21
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/18/2020
Medwid, Andrew
Marcus Hook, PA
36
Driving While Intoxicated
07/18/2020
Schaeffer, Kevin
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
39
Contempt of Court
07/18/2020
Weaver, Jacob
THOROFARE, NJ
20
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/18/2020
Rayford, Aaliyah
Phiadelphia PA
18
Driving While Intoxicated
07/19/2020
Davis, Joseph
Ridley Park, PA
21
Disorderly Conduct
07/19/202 0
Batts, Desmond
Pennsauken NJ
29
Simple Assault
07/19/2020
Miller, Kenneth
Philadelphia, PA
19
Disorderly Conduct
07/19/2020
Holmes, Shannon
Toms River, NJ
27
Disorderly Conduct
07/19/2020
Tobin, Mark
Philadelphia, PA
22
Disorderly Conduct
07/19/2020
Markocki, Timothy
Philadelphia, PA
19
Disorderly Conduct
07/19/2020
Foxworth, Ayanna
PHILADELPHIA,PA
19
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/19/2020
Monteleone, Aaren
Philadelphia, PA
25
Driving While Intoxicated
07/19/2020
Brown, Edward
Philadelphia, PA
24
Possession of CDS
07/19/2020
Axelsson, Connor
Erma, NJ
18
Disorderly Conduct
07/20/2020
Pinhak, Robert
Upland, Pa.
20
Disorderly Conduct
07/18/2020
Tobin, Mark
Philadelphia, PA
22
Disorderly Conduct
07/20/2020
Lipford, Andrew
CHERRY HILL, NJ
21
Disorderly Conduct
07/20/2020
Bucolo, Dayna
North Cape May, NJ
21
Noise Violation
07/20/2020
Dunnaway, Christopher
Hainesport NJ
27
Forgery
07/21/2020
Hampton, Starleen
Philadelphia, PA
24
Contempt of Court
07/21/2020
Boyd, Anthony
Skillman, NJ
24
Driving while Intoxicated
07/22/2020
Green, Timothy
PHILADELPHIA,PA
24
Disorderly Conduct
07/22/2020
Roche, Blair
Wildwood NJ
29
Disorderly Conduct
07/22/2020
Dickerson, Dontae
Darby PA,
23
CDS/Possession: Influence
07/23/2020
Alvarez, David
Philadelphia, PA
41
Open Display of Alcohol in Public Place
07/23/2020
Royster, Wendell
Philadelphia, PA
29
Simple Assault
07/23/2020
Jimenez, Sergio
Villas, NJ
26
Criminal Mischief
07/24/2020
Cepregi, Stephen
PHILADELPHIA, PA
46
Disorderly Conduct
07/24/2020
Arena, Charles
Cherry Hill, NJ
53
Aggravated Assault
07/24/2020
Eck, John
North Wildwood, NJ
45
Possession of CDS
07/24/2020
Abozaid, Mohanad
Upper Darby, PA
22
Obstruction
07/24/2020
Ralston, Edwin
Cape May Court House NJ
36
Possession of CDS
07/25/2020
London, Joshua
Woodbine, NJ
22
Criminal Mischief
07/25/2020
Lowe, Cole
Philadelphia, PA
18
Underage possession/Consumption of alcohol
07/25/2020
Gantert, Kayla
Reading PA
27
Disorderly Conduct
07/25/2020
Trivisonno, Nicholis
Atlantic City , NJ
30
Driving While Intoxicated
07/25/2020
Gravely, Zaria
Philadelphia, PA
25
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/25/2020
Ocallaghan, Brendan
GLENOLDEN, PA
28
Disorderly Conduct
07/25/2020
Lee, Baron
Philadelphia PA
29
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/25/2020
Tenuto, Giavana
Wildwood, NJ
22
Disorderly Conduct
07/25/2020
Wright, Alysia
Wildwood, NJ
28
Disorderly Conduct
07/25/2020
Johnson, Asain
Philadelphia, PA
30
Contempt of Court
07/26/2020
Thompson, Scott
Philadelphia, PA
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/26/2020
Bailey, Tara
Philadelphia, PA
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/26/2020
Jordan, Bella
Philadlephia, PA
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/26/2020
Schmidt, Anna
Philadelphia, PA
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/26/2020
Kimbugwe, Erick
Wildwood, NJ
43
Resisting Arrest/Eluding
07/26/2020
English-Wilson, Emmanuel
Philadelphia, PA
20
Possession of CDS marijuana
07/26/2020
Swanigan, Reginald
Philadelphia, PA
24
Receiving Stolen Property
07/27/2020
Heimack, Fredrick
Wildwood, NJ
67
Simple Assault
07/27/2020
Melendez, Fabian
Pennsauken, NJ
21
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/28/2020
Arena, Charles
Cherry Hill, NJ
19
Driving While Intoxicated
07/28/2020
Hoyle, Anthony
Villas, NJ
29
Bench warrant
07/28/2020
Pope, Justin
Lodi NJ
33
Bench warrant
07/28/2020
Hernandez, Luis
Wildwood NJ
38
Obstruction
07/29/2020
Hopkins, Kevin
Philadelphia, PA
30
Criminal Mischief
07/29/2020
Carr, Robin
PHILADELPHIA,PA
28
Criminal Mischief
07/29/2020
Difiore, Naya
Philadelphia, PA
29
Criminal Mischief
07/29/2020
Brown, Cameron
Sand Lake, NY
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/29/2020
Hausler, Tyler
Averill Park, NY
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/29/2020
Kalinowski, Christopher
Sand Lake, NY
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/26/2020
Gillies, Cameron
Aston, PA
20
Underage possession/Consumption of alcohol
07/29/2020
Sorriento, Joseph
Wynantskill NY
18
Underage possession/Consumption of alcohol
07/29/2020
Lamphere, Logan
Averill Park NY
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/29/2020
Shoemaker, Cameron
Poestenkill NY
18
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/30/2020
Sanchez, Yazmin
Blackwood NJ
19
Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol
07/26/2020
Eilert, Christopher
Sussex NJ
26
Aggravated Assault
07/30/2020
Naticchia, Louie
Lebanon, PA
37
Simple Assault
07/31/2020
Thomas, Daniel
Cape May Court House NJ
29
Possession of CDS paraphernalia
07/31/2020
Sawyer-Brown, Alice
Philadelphia PA
57
Poss. Cds Marijuana
07/31/2020
Weiss, Nathaniel
Wildwood, NJ
30
Possession of CDS
07/31/2020
Kennedy, JonMichael
Schenectady, NY
19
CDS/Possession: under the Influence
07/31/2020
Harkin, Rachel
Wildwood, NJ
32
Possession of CDS
07/31/2020
Roselli, Jason
West Deptford , NJ
25
Driving While Intoxicated
07/25/2020
Gonzalez, Austin
Philadelphia, PA
20
Obstruction
