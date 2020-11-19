GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - At approximately 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Yarmouth Court, in Galloway Township, for a report of individuals pulling on car door handles.
According to a release, officers located two suspects in the area, Andrew J. Wilson, 18, of Ocean View, and a 16-year-old boy. The subsequent investigation found that the suspects committed multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the Four Seasons development.
Wilson was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, criminal attempt, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, and other unrelated offenses, and he was processed and released on a summons. The 16-year-old was charged with burglary/theft, criminal attempt, possession of CDS, obstruction, resisting arrest, and other unrelated offenses, and he was released to a guardian.
Several victims have been located, and property has been returned. However, there are still several items suspected of being proceeds from motor vehicle burglaries that have yet to be identified.
Those with information or if it is believed they are victims of a motor vehicle burglary in that area are asked to contact Officer Paul Dooner, at (609) 652-3705. ext. 5126.