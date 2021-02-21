COURT HOUSE - During the week of Dec. 21-27, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 315 calls for service, averaging 45 per day.
According to a release, during the week, 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, December 21, 2020:
Harassment – Paula Lane, Green Creek
Criminal Mischief – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Burglary – Goshen Road, Goshen
Criminal Mischief – Lacivita Drive, CMCH
Tuesday, December 22, 2020:
Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Driving Under the Influence – Langford Blvd, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault – Hildreth Road, CMCH
Theft – Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Wednesday, December 23, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Reeves Street, Whitesboro
Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, December 24, 2020:
Fire Call – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Cresse Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – South 6th Street, Del Haven
Aggravated Assault – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Weapons Offenses – Route 47 North, Goshen
Missing Person – Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, December 26, 2020:
Driving Under the Influence – Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Fire Call – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment – Route 47 North, Goshen
Theft – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Sunday, December 27, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary – Magnolia Road, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Theft – Antina Lane, Swainton
Fire Call – Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Missing Person – Ridge Road, Green creek
Middle Township Police Department Weekly Arrest Report
Brandon B. Curtis, 24, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 21st by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.
Harry J. Johnson, 59, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 22nd by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Russ and charged with Defiant Trespasser.
Donna M. Gallner, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Russ and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Defiant Trespasser.
Michael J. Farrell, 49, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael J. Labenz, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 24th by Detective First Class Martin and charged with Drug-induced Death.
Nathanael D. Stahler, 21, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on December 24th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct, and Prohibited Weapons and Devices.
Samantha M. Gurdgiel, 22, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 26th by Patrolman DeCecco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Zachary L. Faulhaber, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 26th by Patrolman Runyon on an active warrant.
Richard A. Hawthorne, 31, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 27th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.