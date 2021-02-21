MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Dec. 21-27, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 315 calls for service, averaging 45 per day. 

According to a release, during the week, 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, December 21, 2020:

Harassment – Paula Lane, Green Creek

Criminal Mischief – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Burglary – Goshen Road, Goshen

Criminal Mischief – Lacivita Drive, CMCH

Tuesday, December 22, 2020:

Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Driving Under the Influence – Langford Blvd, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault – Hildreth Road, CMCH

Theft – Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Wednesday, December 23, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Reeves Street, Whitesboro

Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, December 24, 2020:

Fire Call – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Cresse Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – South 6th Street, Del Haven

Aggravated Assault – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Weapons Offenses – Route 47 North, Goshen

Missing Person – Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, December 26, 2020:

Driving Under the Influence – Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Fire Call – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment – Route 47 North, Goshen

Theft – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Sunday, December 27, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary – Magnolia Road, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Theft – Antina Lane, Swainton

Fire Call – Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Missing Person – Ridge Road, Green creek

Middle Township Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

Brandon B. Curtis, 24, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 21st by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.

Harry J. Johnson, 59, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 22nd by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Russ and charged with Defiant Trespasser.

Donna M. Gallner, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Russ and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Defiant Trespasser.

Michael J. Farrell, 49, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on December 23rd by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Michael J. Labenz, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 24th by Detective First Class Martin and charged with Drug-induced Death.

Nathanael D. Stahler, 21, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on December 24th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct, and Prohibited Weapons and Devices.

Samantha M. Gurdgiel, 22, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 26th by Patrolman DeCecco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Zachary L. Faulhaber, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 26th by Patrolman Runyon on an active warrant.

Richard A. Hawthorne, 31, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 27th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

