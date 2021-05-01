VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,011 calls, averaging a total of 145 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of six arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
4-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 27
Public Services – 92
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – E. St. John’s Ave., Villas
4-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 20
Public Services - 110
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – E .Andrews Ave., Wildwood
4-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 74
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Race Track Dr., Town Bank
4-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 69
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas
4-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 28
Public Services - 99
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Route 9, Cold Spring
Theft – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
4-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 37
Public Services - 98
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bay Ave., Villas
4-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 26
Public Services - 127
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Criminal Mischief – Arizona Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
4-13-21
- Christopher J. Starynski/43, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Edwin S. Heide/65, Villas, NJ - Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Invasion of Privacy
- Amber M. Pullinger/23, Villas, NJ - Obstruction
4-14-21
- Nicholas B. Bosna/30, West Cape May, NJ - Hindering Own Prosecution, Fugitive from Justice, Contempt of Court, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting
4-17-21
- Katrina M. Fabio/30, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court
4-18-21
- Bogdan M. Potra/35, Cape May Court House, NJ - DWI