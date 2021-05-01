LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,011 calls, averaging a total of 145 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of six arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

4-12-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 27

Public Services – 92

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – E. St. John’s Ave., Villas

4-13-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 20

Public Services - 110

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – E .Andrews Ave., Wildwood

4-14-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 74

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Race Track Dr., Town Bank

4-15-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 69

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas

4-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 28

Public Services - 99

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Route 9, Cold Spring

Theft – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

4-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 37

Public Services - 98

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bay Ave., Villas

4-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 26

Public Services - 127

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Criminal Mischief – Arizona Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

4-13-21

  • Christopher J. Starynski/43, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Edwin S. Heide/65, Villas, NJ - Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Invasion of Privacy
  • Amber M. Pullinger/23, Villas, NJ - Obstruction 

4-14-21

  • Nicholas B. Bosna/30, West Cape May, NJ - Hindering Own Prosecution, Fugitive from Justice, Contempt of Court, Failure to Allow Fingerprinting 

4-17-21

  • Katrina M. Fabio/30, Del Haven, NJ - Contempt of Court 

4-18-21

  • Bogdan M. Potra/35, Cape May Court House, NJ - DWI

