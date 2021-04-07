COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill, of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, announced the arrest of 50-year-old Tyrone Rolls, of Marmora, for sexual assault charges.
According to a release, Rolls is currently employed by the Ocean City Police Department, as a police sergeant. Rolls turned himself into the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office April 7, where he was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, one count of sexual assault, a crime of the second degree, two separate counts of official misconduct, crimes of the second degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the second degree, and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim, a crime of the third degree.
These charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, after it was reported Rolls had a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim. Rolls was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.
Sutherland advises that a person convicted of a first-degree crime is subject to a term of imprisonment of 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison. Persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years, and third-degree crimes are subject to three to five years.
Sutherland advises this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.