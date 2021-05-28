COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, and Special Agent in Charge Susan Gibson, of the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced the conclusion of “Operation Yo-Yo,” a large scale narcotics investigation initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
According to a release, the Cape May County Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force May 20, with the assistance of the Cape May County Regional SWAT team, executed a total of four search warrants in Cape May County, which concluded a long-term narcotics investigation into the distribution of cocaine.
During the course of this investigation, it was determined that Jorge “YoYo” Goicochea was the leader of this large-scale drug distribution network centered in various jurisdictions within Cape May County and Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, along with ties to Puerto Rico.
As of May 28, nine individuals were arrested, and approximately four and a half kilograms of cocaine have been seized in Cape May County and Beaver Falls. Also seized was approximately $28,000 in and one semiautomatic handgun. The suspected cocaine has an approximate street value in excess of $450,000.
Individuals arrested as a result of this investigation are as follows:
- Jorge L. Goicochea, 47, of Whitesboro, was charged with leader of a narcotics trafficking network (first degree), possession of CDS (third degree), possession with intent to distribute (first degree), conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree), conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree), money laundering (third degree) and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia (fourth degree). Goicochea was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending Court proceedings.
- Edwin Rivera, 42, of Rio Grande, was charged with possession of CDS (third degree), possession with intent to distribute CDS (second degree), conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree), conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree), money laundering (third degree) and possession drug paraphernalia (fourth degree). Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending Court proceedings.
- Vilma Ayala, 41, of Whitesboro, was charged with possession of CDS (third degree), possession with intent to distribute CDS (second degree), conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree), conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree), money laundering (third degree) and possession drug paraphernalia (fourth degree). Ayala was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending Court proceedings.
- Miguel Rivera, 31, of Whitesboro, was charged with possession of CDS (third degree), possession with intent to distribute CDS (second degree), conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree), conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree), money laundering (third degree) and possession drug paraphernalia (fourth degree). Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending Court proceedings.
- Arthur Hoyle, 47, of Pleasantville, Atlantic County, was charged with conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree) and conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree). Hoyle was arrested in Beaver Falls on these charges and was lodged in Beaver County Correctional Facility.
- Charlotte Reynolds, 54, of Villas, was charged with conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree), conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree). Reynolds was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.
- Timothy E. Hurley, 39, of Ocea View, was charged with conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree) and conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree). Hurley was released on a summons.
- Luis Sierra-Colon, 54, of Wildwood, was charged with conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree) and conspiracy to distribute CDS (second degree). Sierra-Colon was released on a summons.
- Enrique Pella, 30, of Wildwood, was charged with conspiracy to possess CDS (third degree). Pella was released on a summons.
According to Sutherland, leader of a narcotics Trafficking network carries a possible penalty, if convicted, of life imprisonment, with a 25-year period of parole ineligibility. First-degree crimes can carry a sentence of between 10 and 20 years in New Jersey state Prison. Second-degree crimes can carry a sentence of between five and 10 years. Third-degree crimes can carry a sentence of between three and five years, while fourth-degree crimes can carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison.
As of May 28, the investigation remained ongoing, and additional arrest warrants may be issued. Sutherland urges anyone with information regarding this narcotics distribution investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, or anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s tip line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
Sutherland commends all of the cooperation and the intensive investigative efforts of all the law enforcement agencies listed below who assisted with this investigation:
- Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office
- Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)
- Cape May County Sheriff’s Department
- Lower Township Police Department
- Middle Township Police Department
- Ocean City Police Department
- Wildwood Crest Police Department
- Wildwood Police Department
- North Wildwood Police Department
- Beaver County, Pennsylvania(HIDTA)
The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.