WOODBINE - The New Jersey State Police have arrested Edward Hulme, 43, and Damian Leblanc, 39, both of Cape May, or allegedly committing three bank robberies and attempting to commit two bank robberies in Cape May County during a multi-agency investigation.
According to a release, detectives from the Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office Dec. 30, 2020, began investigating a robbery that occurred at the Sturdy Savings Bank, Route 47 in Dennisville. Detectives allege that a male suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note requesting that money be placed on the counter. The teller provided cash to the suspect, who then departed the bank with stolen money in a Honda CRV.
While investigating the Sturdy Savings Bank robbery, two additional robberies were committed.
The Marmora TD Bank was robbed Jan. 7, and the Court House TD Bank was robbed Jan. 11.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives determined that the description of the male suspect at the Sturdy Savings Bank robbery matched the description of the suspect at the TD Bank robberies. Detectives also discovered that the suspect who fled each scene in a Honda CRV also attempted to commit burglaries at the First Bank of Sea Isle and the Franklin Savings Bank, in Ocean View.
Through various investigative means, detectives identified Hulme as the suspect in the robberies and linked Leblanc to the vehicle, which investigators located at a residence on Academy Road, in Lower Township, where they both reside.
Members of the Middle Township Police Department Feb. 3 determined Leblanc was operating the Honda CRV in Middle Township, where he was located and arrested during a motor vehicle stop. At the same time, detectives from the Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office, along with members of the State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, Middle Township Police Department, Lower Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at their residence and arrested Hulme.
As a result, investigators seized heroin, Xanax bars, and clothing worn by Hulme matching the description of the clothing worn by the suspect during the robberies.
Hulme and Leblanc were charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of CDS. They were lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending a detention hearing.
This case is being prosecuted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.