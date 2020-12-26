VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 553 calls, averaging a total of 79 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 4 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
11-23-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services – 84
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
11-24-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 38
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
11-25-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 5
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 40
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Narcotic Drug Laws – Mowery & Caroline Aves., Villas
11-26-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 45
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
Criminal Mischief – Cedardale Ave, Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Charles St., Fishing Creek
11-27-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 30
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – E. Drumbed Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
11-28-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 59
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Carol Ave., Erma
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
Criminal Mischief – Cape Woods & Fish Creek Rds., Cold Spring
11-29-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 49
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Hughes Ave., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
11/24/20
- Ernest F. Irons/41, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
11/27/20
- Ruben D. Soto/37, Wildwood Crest, NJ - DWI, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driving While Intoxicated in a School Zone
- Jason S. Wagner/41, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Unlawfully Possessing 5 or More Units of Drug Stramonium Prep
11-29-20
- Henry L. Walker/63, Wildwood, NJ – Contempt of Court
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.