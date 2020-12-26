LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 553 calls, averaging a total of 79 calls per day. 

According to a release, police also made a total of 4 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date: 

11-23-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services – 84

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

11-24-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 38

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

11-25-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 5

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 21

Public Services - 40

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Narcotic Drug Laws – Mowery & Caroline Aves., Villas

11-26-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 45

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

Criminal Mischief – Cedardale Ave, Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Charles St., Fishing Creek

11-27-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 30

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – E. Drumbed Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

11-28-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 59

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Carol Ave., Erma

Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma

Criminal Mischief – Cape Woods & Fish Creek Rds., Cold Spring

11-29-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 49

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Narcotic Drug Laws – Hughes Ave., North Cape May

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

 11/24/20

  • Ernest F. Irons/41, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court

11/27/20

  • Ruben D. Soto/37, Wildwood Crest, NJ - DWI, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driving While Intoxicated in a School Zone
  • Jason S. Wagner/41, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Unlawfully Possessing 5 or More Units of Drug Stramonium Prep

11-29-20

  • Henry L. Walker/63, Wildwood, NJ – Contempt of Court

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

