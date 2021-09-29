NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department has made a positive suspect identification and contact regarding a previously listed post asking for the public's assistance with identifying a suspect they said took inappropriate photos of women. 

According to the police department, a televised broadcast on NBC 10, and with the assistance of Ted Greenberg, NBC 10's shore bureau reporter, the Detective Division successfully identified the suspect and conduct further investigation. The suspect will be processed through the department's system when the investigation is complete, Cape May police said.  

The suspect, according to a previous release issued Aug. 31, was witnessed taking inappropriate pictures of unsuspecting women at both of the city's arcades. When approached by arcade management, the suspect fled on foot. 

A call to the department requesting further information on the suspect's identity was not immediately returned. 

