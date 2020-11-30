LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 845 calls, averaging a total of 121 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of 7 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

10-12-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services – 108

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Delaware Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Tecumseh Rd., Erma

10-13-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 57

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Washington Blvd., North Cape May

10-14-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 13

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 89

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Lower Twp.

Fraud – Texas Ave., Villas

Fraud – Vermont Ave., Villas

10-15-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 77

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Mindy Ave., North Cape May

10-16-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 5

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 60

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

10-17-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 100

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

Theft – W. Drumbed Rd., Villas

10-18-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 106

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Shawcrest Rd., Shawcrest

Theft – Leaming Ave., North Cape May

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

10-13-20

  • James A. Conti/54, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court

 10-14-20

  • Tracie L. Aldridge/43, Villas, NJ - Theft, Fencing, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Criminal Mischief
  • Anthony J. Seiger/35, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court

 10-15-20

  • Nicholas L. Pisarcik/43, Wildwood, NJ - Receiving Stolen Property

 10-16-20

  • Aaron J. Wexler/24, Villas, NJ - DWI, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Marijuana > = 1 oz. and < 5 lbs., Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Distribute/Possess/Manufacture Paraphernalia, Driving Without a License/Exam, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

