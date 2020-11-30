VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 845 calls, averaging a total of 121 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 7 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
10-12-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services – 108
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Delaware Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Tecumseh Rd., Erma
10-13-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 57
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Washington Blvd., North Cape May
10-14-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 13
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 89
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Lower Twp.
Fraud – Texas Ave., Villas
Fraud – Vermont Ave., Villas
10-15-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 77
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Mindy Ave., North Cape May
10-16-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 5
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 60
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
10-17-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 100
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
Theft – W. Drumbed Rd., Villas
10-18-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 106
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Shawcrest Rd., Shawcrest
Theft – Leaming Ave., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
10-13-20
- James A. Conti/54, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
10-14-20
- Tracie L. Aldridge/43, Villas, NJ - Theft, Fencing, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Criminal Mischief
- Anthony J. Seiger/35, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
10-15-20
- Nicholas L. Pisarcik/43, Wildwood, NJ - Receiving Stolen Property
10-16-20
- Aaron J. Wexler/24, Villas, NJ - DWI, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense Marijuana > = 1 oz. and < 5 lbs., Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Distribute/Possess/Manufacture Paraphernalia, Driving Without a License/Exam, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Report an Accident
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.