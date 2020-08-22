VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 2980 calls, averaging a total of 97 calls per day. Police also made a total of 24 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests:
|Week of 7-1-20 (5 days)
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|17
|Fire Related Calls -
|15
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|8
|Traffic Enforcement -
|26
|Public Services –
|90
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|2
|Burglary – Orchard Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
Fraud – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
Criminal Mischief – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May
DWI – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
DWI – Earl Dr., Erma
DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Pontaxit Ave. Fishing Creek
|Week of 7-6-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|26
|Fire Related Calls -
|9
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|12
|Traffic Enforcement -
|80
|Public Services -
|351
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|12
|Theft – Star Ave., Villas
Theft – Evergreen Ave., Villas
Theft – Tecumseh Rd., Erma
Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Mallard Pl. North Cape May
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
Fraud – Tecumseh Rd. Erma
Criminal Mischief – W. Greenwood Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. New York Ave., Villas
|Week of 7-13-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|30
|Fire Related Calls -
|18
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|5
|Traffic Enforcement -
|47
|Public Services -
|374
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|7
|Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Seashore Bridge Rd., Lower Twp.
Theft – E. Ocean Ave., Villas
Theft – W. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Theft – Ocean Dr. Bridge, Lower Twp.
Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma
Simple Assault – W. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Franklin Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May
DWI – Alexander Ave. & Woolson Rd., Villas
|Week of 7-20-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|29
|Fire Related Calls -
|19
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|14
|Traffic Enforcement -
|34
|Public Services -
|318
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|9
|Theft – Delview Rd., Cape May Beach
Theft – E. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Theft – Langs Ave., Villas
Theft – Beechwood Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Rossi Dr., Erma
Fraud – E. New York Ave., Villas
Fraud – Pacific Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Nummytown Rd., Erma
Criminal Mischief – Wilson St., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Teal Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd. & Sandman Blvd., Bowman Manor
DWI – Bayridge Rd., North Cape May
|Week of 7-27-20 (5 days)
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|23
|Fire Related Calls -
|11
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|8
|Traffic Enforcement -
|34
|Public Services -
|166
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|8
|Burglary – Florence Ave., Erma
Theft – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Theft – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – Bentz Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd. & Alabama Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., Cape May
DWI – Shadeland & 4th Aves., Villas
Adult Arrest Report
7-1-20
- Christopher J. Vesper/28, Wildwood, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
- David A. Kelly/24, Wildwood, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Weapons Possession
- Frank A. Constantino/34, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacturing/Distributing/Dispensing CDS
7-4-20
- Samuel H. Fyock/33, Westchester, PA - DWI
- Diane Simonds/54, Bellmawr, NJ - DWI, Assault by Auto
7-5-20
- Nicholas E. Will/25, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Contempt of Court
7-6-20
- William B. Beheler/48, Armory, MS - Contempt of Court
7-11-20
- James R. Hyndman/38, Sea Isle City, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
7-16-20
- Jonathan W. Helton/19, Villas, NJ - Disorderly Conduct
7-17-20
- Charles R. Padilla/35, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- William B. Beheler/48, Armory, MS - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
7-18-20
- Jeffery A. Tellgren/52, Estell Manor, NJ - Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Lewdness
7-19-20
- Melquiades M. Martinez/33, Annapolis, MD - DWI
- Adrian D. Brown/52, Fishing Creek, NJ - Contempt of Court
7-20-20
- Zachary J. Thompson/26, Middle Township, NJ - Simple Assault, Possession of Mace, Unlawful Possession of Imitation Firearm
7-26-20
- Clayton B. Hulme/34, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
7-27-20
- Ashley E. Bralczyk/31, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- Corey A. Bralczyk/30, Villas, NJ - Robbery
7-30-20
- Pedro J. Rodriguez/31, Villas, NJ - Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault
- Michael J. Burke/33, Villas, NJ - DWI
- Carlee F. Campanile/21, Montclair, NJ – Disorderly Conduct
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.