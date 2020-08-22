LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 2980 calls, averaging a total of 97 calls per day. Police also made a total of 24 arrests during this period.

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests:

Week of 7-1-20 (5 days) 
Non-Criminal Incidents -17
Fire Related Calls -15
Motor Vehicle Accidents -8
Traffic Enforcement -26
Public Services –90
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
Burglary – Orchard Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
Fraud – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
Criminal Mischief – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May
DWI – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
DWI – Earl Dr., Erma
DWI – Bayshore Rd. & Pontaxit Ave. Fishing Creek
 
Week of 7-6-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -26
Fire Related Calls -9
Motor Vehicle Accidents -12
Traffic Enforcement -80
Public Services -351
Domestic Violence Incidents -12
Theft – Star Ave., Villas
Theft – Evergreen Ave., Villas
Theft – Tecumseh Rd., Erma
Theft – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Mallard Pl. North Cape May
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Seashore Rd., Erma
Fraud – Tecumseh Rd. Erma
Criminal Mischief – W. Greenwood Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. New York Ave., Villas
 
Week of 7-13-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -30
Fire Related Calls -18
Motor Vehicle Accidents -5
Traffic Enforcement -47
Public Services -374
Domestic Violence Incidents -7
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Seashore Bridge Rd., Lower Twp.
Theft – E. Ocean Ave., Villas
Theft – W. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Theft – Ocean Dr. Bridge, Lower Twp.
Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma
Simple Assault – W. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Franklin Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Willow Dr., North Cape May
DWI – Alexander Ave. & Woolson Rd., Villas
 
Week of 7-20-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -29
Fire Related Calls -19
Motor Vehicle Accidents -14
Traffic Enforcement -34
Public Services -318
Domestic Violence Incidents -9
Theft – Delview Rd., Cape May Beach
Theft – E. St. Johns Ave., Villas
Theft – Langs Ave., Villas
Theft – Beechwood Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Rossi Dr., Erma
Fraud – E. New York Ave., Villas
Fraud – Pacific Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Nummytown Rd., Erma
Criminal Mischief – Wilson St., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Teal Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd. & Sandman Blvd., Bowman Manor
DWI – Bayridge Rd., North Cape May
 
Week of 7-27-20 (5 days) 
Non-Criminal Incidents -23
Fire Related Calls -11
Motor Vehicle Accidents -8
Traffic Enforcement -34
Public Services -166
Domestic Violence Incidents -8
Burglary – Florence Ave., Erma        
Theft – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Theft – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Simple Assault – Bentz Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd. & Alabama Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., Cape May
DWI – Shadeland & 4th Aves., Villas
 

Adult Arrest Report

7-1-20

  • Christopher J. Vesper/28, Wildwood, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
  • David A. Kelly/24, Wildwood, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Weapons Possession
  • Frank A. Constantino/34, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacturing/Distributing/Dispensing CDS

7-4-20

  • Samuel H. Fyock/33, Westchester, PA - DWI
  • Diane Simonds/54, Bellmawr, NJ - DWI, Assault by Auto

7-5-20

  • Nicholas E. Will/25, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Contempt of Court

7-6-20

  • William B. Beheler/48, Armory, MS - Contempt of Court

7-11-20

  • James R. Hyndman/38, Sea Isle City, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

7-16-20

  • Jonathan W. Helton/19, Villas, NJ - Disorderly Conduct

7-17-20

  • Charles R. Padilla/35, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
  • William B. Beheler/48, Armory, MS - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

7-18-20

  • Jeffery A. Tellgren/52, Estell Manor, NJ - Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Lewdness

7-19-20

  • Melquiades M. Martinez/33, Annapolis, MD - DWI
  • Adrian D. Brown/52, Fishing Creek, NJ - Contempt of Court

7-20-20

  • Zachary J. Thompson/26, Middle Township, NJ - Simple Assault, Possession of Mace, Unlawful Possession of Imitation Firearm

7-26-20

  • Clayton B. Hulme/34, Cape May, NJ - DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

7-27-20

  • Ashley E. Bralczyk/31, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Corey A. Bralczyk/30, Villas, NJ -  Robbery

7-30-20

  • Pedro J. Rodriguez/31, Villas, NJ -  Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault
  • Michael J. Burke/33, Villas, NJ - DWI
  • Carlee F. Campanile/21, Montclair, NJ – Disorderly Conduct

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

