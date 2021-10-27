WILDWOOD - Members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division responded to the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue, in Wildwood, Oct. 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in connection to a domestic assault in progress.
According to a Wildwood police release, during the initial investigation, the complainant was identified as Leonel Torres-Rodriguez, 33, of Wildwood, who reported he was physically assaulted by his ex-girlfriend.
As the investigation continued, police said pertinent information was developed that the domestic assault occurred as a direct result of Torres being in possession of compromising unclothed/nude photographs and video recordings of a prepubescent child on his cellphone.
The follow-up investigation was conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.
During the developing investigation, a search warrant was applied for and granted by a judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey, in connection to the investigation.
During the execution of the search warrants, police said specific evidence was uncovered with a nexus to Torres-Rodriguez, in connection to possessing digital images and videos of unclothed/nude prepubescent children.
Police said that as a result of the information connecting Torres-Rodriguez to the illicit digital photographs and video recordings, he was arrested and charged with the following:
- Invasion of privacy (a crime of the third degree),
- Endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography (a crime of the third degree),
- Endangering the welfare of a child, by the manufacturing of child pornography (a crime of the second degree),
- Endangering the welfare of a child by failing to provide legal duty and care for a child (a crime of second degree)
Torres-Rodriguez was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Guidelines.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.