WILDWOOD - Wildwood Police Department Sept. 10, at approximately 1:15 p.m., received a 911 call reporting several men attempting to gain entry by force into the rear of a property, located in the 100 block of West Andrews Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a police department release, upon arrival, two individuals were observed leaving the property in question. During the ensuing inquiry, a patrol officer encountered one of the individuals, who was subsequently identified as Charles T. Ledbetter, 20, of Salem.
Ledbetter was detained for investigative purposes and was found to be in possession of a handgun when the officer conducted a pat down search for officer safety.
The firearm, a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol, was ultimately recovered and secured as evidence. In addition, a victim from the same address was located in the immediate area with a laceration to his face.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, surveillance video of the incident was obtained, which showed Ledbetter leaving the West Andrews Avenue property.
With the assistance of the Wildwood Police Department K-9 Unit, additional physical evidence was located in the 300 block of Tacony Road, in Wildwood.
Several other persons of interest were positively identified; however, they have not been located and remain an integral part of this investigation.
As a result of this investigation, Ledbetter was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, third-degree burglary, third-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, and fourth-degree possession of prohibited devices (hollow-point ammunition).
Ledbetter was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.