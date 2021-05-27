CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - The City of Cape May Police Department responded to a subject calling to report shots were fired in the 1800 block of New York Avenue at around 2:53 p.m. May 27. 

According to a release, out of an abundance of caution, all necessary procedures were put into place for locking down the schools, putting the Coast Guard in shelter-in-place, along with securing and shutting down the Wilmington Avenue Beach.    

Cape May Police checked the areas for any suspects, spoke with several neighbors in the area, and nothing was heard or seen. The subject that reported the shots fired was not located, and this incident is believed to be a hoax.   

Anyone with information is asked to please call the police department, at 609-884-9500.  

“We take all calls seriously and appreciate the public’s support. As you see something, say something,” stated Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw. 

