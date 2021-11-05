WOODBINE - The New Jersey State Police arrested Christian Harris, 42, of Pittsgrove, after fleeing a motor vehicle stop in Cape May County.
According to a State Police release, at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 31, troopers from Troop "A" Woodbine Station stopped Harris for a traffic violation on Route 47 southbound, at milepost 16, in Middle Township. When Harris stopped his vehicle, police say he exited and attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, troopers apprehended him.
During the investigation, troopers determined that Harris was under the influence and discovered that he was in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Harris was charged with eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal under the influence, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWI. He was also found to have an active criminal warrant and was lodged at the Cumberland County Jail.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.