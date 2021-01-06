COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief William Priole, of the Lower Township Police Department, announced additional information regarding the two deaths that occurred on Cardinal Avenue, in Villas.
According to a release, the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies Jan. 5 and positively identified the two individuals as Kristin Ryan, 39, and Rick Ryan, 45, both of whom are from Villas.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Sutherland stated the incident was not a random act but appears to have been a murder-suicide. Based on the evidence known, as of Jan. 6, detectives believe Rick Ryan shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
Sutherland stated this investigation is ongoing and urges anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at (609) 465-1135, or report the information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at (609) 889-3597.