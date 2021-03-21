VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 764 calls, averaging a total of 110 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of three arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
3-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services – 46
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
3-9-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 56
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
3-10-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 24
Public Services - 84
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Lower Twp.
Arson – Shunpike Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – E. Miami Ave., Villas
3-11-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 22
Public Services - 117
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Criminal Mischief – E. Weber Ave., Villas
3-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
3-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 42
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – Langs Ave., Villas
Theft – Ocean Dr., Cape May
Fraud – Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek
3-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 53
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
3-11-21
- Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado/34, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- Bruce A. Hoyt, III/26, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
3-12-21
- Donald G. Riggins/41, Phila., PA – Cyber Harassment
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.