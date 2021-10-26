COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill announced the arrest of Eric Campbell, 28, and Austin Craig, 28, both of Lower Township, for theft.
According to a Prosecutor's Office release, these arrests were the result of an investigation initiated by the Cape May Police Department Oct. 8 regarding the theft of two bicycles from the area of Decatur Street, in Cape May. During the initial investigation, video surveillance was obtained depicting two males removing the bicycles and leaving the area. They were later identified as Campbell and Craig, who are both employed as police officers with the Lower Township Police Department.
This investigation was then turned over to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. As a result of additional investigation, Campbell and Craig were both issued a summons for theft, a crime of the fourth degree.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.