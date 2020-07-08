COURT HOUSE - Officer Jenna Cuomo, Middle Township Police, observed a traffic violation near Route 9 and Dennisville Road July 4.
According to a release, upon initiating a traffic stop, the driver, Jose Rivera-Aponte, 34, of Philadelphia, was shaking and extremely nervous. Upon speaking with Aponte, he admitted he had drugs inside his vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of prescription pills, marijuana and a loaded Glock handgun, with three fully-loaded magazines.
The vehicle's passenger, Naomy DeJesus-Velez, 24, also of Philadelphia, was holding their 3-year-old son on her lap, unrestrained.
Both were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of marijuana. Rivera-Aponte admitted to the possession of the loaded handgun and was charged accordingly. The Department of Child Protection & Permanency (DCP&P) was contacted and assisted with this investigation.