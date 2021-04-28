VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department would like to inform the public of a fraud that is currently spreading throughout the area.
According to a release and received information, numerous incidents throughout New Jersey have occurred where individuals are posing as employees of Amazon and Apple. This specific fraud is targeting the elderly population.
Residents are receiving messages stating that their Amazon accounts have been hacked and/or there have been fraudulent purchases. A telephone number is then provided. Upon call back, the person on the other line can confirm recent Amazon purchases that the potential victim has made. The subject then informs the potential victim that in order to correct the fraudulent orders; several gift cards must be mailed to the caller.
In one recent case, the amount requested and sent was $,3000 in Target gift cards. The codes on the back of the cards were then given to the caller.
In most of these fraud cases, the actor will request payment in the form of gift cards. This is typically a good indicator of fraud.
Those who receive a phone call, email or mail requesting they send them gift cards of any sort are urged to not respond or send any money or gift cards. Immediately notify a local police department.
Prevent friends and family members from becoming victims by advising them to avoid or cease contact with anyone requesting they send gift cards in order to correct an issue, tell them to cease contact and notify their local police department.
Frauds like this are occurring throughout the state, including Cape May County.
To report fraud attempts in Lower Township, call 609-886-2711. Online reports can also be made at www.IC3.gov.