COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, along with Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, announced the arrests of Carol Allen, 78, of Belleplain, Willis Allen Jr., 30, of Belleplain, and Vincent Allen, 32, of New Brunswick.
According to a release, the initial investigation began in July 2019, when a juvenile victim reported being sexually assaulted by two men, Willis Allen Jr. and Ryan Roach, at a residence on Tarkiln Road, in Belleplain.
As a result of this investigation, Allen Jr. was charged July 19 with aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree.
Allen Jr. was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center but was later released, pending court proceedings.
Roach was charged Dec. 3, 2019, with aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree. Roach is currently incarcerated in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.
After an additional investigation into this matter, Teresa Millard, 35, was charged March 13, in connection with the sexual assault of the above mentioned juvenile, with aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, conspiring with another to commit aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the second degree. Millard is currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.
Roach was additionally charged May 1 with conspiring with another to commit aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, and Willis Allen Jr. was additionally charged with conspiring with another to commit aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree.
During the course of this investigation, an additional two victims reported being sexually assaulted at the Tarkiln Road residence. After an extensive investigation lasting approximately one year, a search warrant was executed Aug. 27, at the Tarkiln Road residence.
The following individuals were additionally charged on that date:
Carol Allen was charged with three counts of liability of conduct for another for aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the second degree.
Allen was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center and was later released after the detention hearing Sept. 8, pending court proceedings.
Willis Allen Jr. was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree, and one count of sexual assault, a crime of the second degree.
Allen Jr. turned himself into the New Jersey State Police barracks, in Woodbine, Aug. 28. He was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center and later released after the detention hearing Sept. 8, pending court proceedings.
Vincent Allen was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, a crime of the first degree, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree. Allen was released on a summons, pending court proceedings.
Sutherland advised persons convicted of a first-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 10-20 years in New Jersey State Prison. First-degree sexual assault charges are subject to the Jessica Lunsford Act, which requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.
Persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Persons convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison.
Sutherland urged anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station, at 609-861-5698, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.