CAPE MAY - Police have arrested a man who they say engaged in lewd behavior on a Cape May beach. 

According to a Cape May Police Department release, female victims, at around 4:07 p.m. Sept. 27, reported that a man approached them on the Baltimore Avenue Beach with no clothes on. The victims reported that this suspect, completely nude, approached multiple women on the beach before exiting the area. The victims contacted the Cape May Police Department and followed the suspect off the beach.  

The victims met with the responding officers who took the suspect, identified as David Bausback, 58, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, into custody. 

Bausback was charged with disorderly person lewdness. 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

