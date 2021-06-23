WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department June 22, at approximately 2:09 a.m., received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred within Wildwood.
According to a release, responding officers learned that the victim briefly exited her vehicle at a local business and was confronted by an ex-boyfriend, Fiberto Urena Jr., 22, of Philadelphia, who assaulted her before stealing the victim’s vehicle with the couple’s 3-year-old child inside.
During the ensuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, information was obtained that suggested Urena had since returned to Philadelphia with the child. With the assistance of the Philadelphia Police Department, officers were able to ensure the well-being of the child, and arrangements were made to have the child turned over to the victim’s family.
As a result of this investigation, Urena Jr. was charged with carjacking, first degree, and domestic violence simple assault (DP). As of June 23, Urena hasn't been located, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-0222, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-2800.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.