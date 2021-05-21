ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 23 indictments May 18.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Matthew C. Schaffer was indicted on five counts, including second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and three fourth-degree counts for criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain person.
Schaffer was convicted of burglary in Atlantic County. The indictment describes the weapon in this case as a car jack. Schaffer is said to have inflicted bodily injury on the owner of a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger.
Stephen J. Desalis faces a single third-degree count for terroristic threats.
Timothy E. Colfer faces a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault. The indictment states Colfer caused bodily injury while driving under the influence.
Justin S. Jenison was indicted on three second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Marc E. Decamillo is named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft.
Randolph W. Young was indicted for burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of a CDS - cocaine. All three counts are third degree.
Manbir S. Sineh faces a third-degree count for resisting arrest, in Middle Township, in April.
Nicholas B. Bosna was indicted for fourth-degree hindering apprehension for giving false information to law enforcement.
Osmaro Blanco Ruiz attempted to elude police in Middle Township, refusing to bring his vehicle to a complete stop, according to the indictment, which contains three counts for second-degree eluding police, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Erica D. Moffitt was indicted on one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Mark A. Jones Jr. faces two third-degree counts for criminal restraint and theft, along with a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Christopher G. Loperleveille was indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS - methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Casey R. Snyder faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Cheyanne A. Pepe faces three third-degree counts for conspiracy with an unindicted codefendant, possession of a CDS - methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute.
Alexander L. Williams and Kelisha C. Johnson were named in a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, cocaine. Williams also faces three second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon - a semi-automatic handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain person. Williams was convicted of burglary in 2014.
Daniel C. Thomas and David C. Fessler were named in an 11-count indictment. Fessler faces two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon while committing certain CDS crimes and another second-degree count for possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, in Wildwood.
Fessler is also named in five third-degree counts. Two are for possession of a CDS - fentanyl and heroin, along with two for possession with intent to distribute, and one for intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
He also faces a fourth-degree count for certain person for possession of a stun gun and a knife after being convicted of burglary in 2016.
Thomas was named in two fourth-degree counts for a prohibited weapon - a switchblade knife, and certain person. Thomas was convicted of possession of a CDS in 2015.
Eli K. Thistlewood was indicted for the third-degree crime of violation of community supervision. The indictment states Thistlewood failed to comply with the terms of his supervision, which stems from his conviction for aggravated sexual assault, in 2000.
Malcolm K. Martin Jr. was indicted for burglary and terroristic threats, both third-degree, along with criminal mischief, fourth degree.
David C. Fessler, Alexis C. Harris, Kristina L. Cluff, and James J. Jonson were named together on their degree counts for possession of a CDS - fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute.
In addition, Fessler, Cluff and Johnson were named on one count of first-degree carjacking and one third-degree count for conspiracy.
Kelly A. Fusco faces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael D. Queen was indicted for two third-degree counts of burglary and theft.
Arthur Wells IV, Nadjah S. Rothmiller, Denise D. Halton, Sultannah A. Rothmiller, Steven L. Hunter, and Khaaliq A. Perkins were jointly indicted. Within the indictment, each one of the six was named in separate counts of fourth-degree riot. Wells also faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.