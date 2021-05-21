Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 23 indictments May 18.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Matthew C. Schafferwas indicted on five counts, including second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and three fourth-degree counts for criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain person.  

Schaffer was convicted of burglary in Atlantic County. The indictment describes the weapon in this case as a car jack. Schaffer is said to have inflicted bodily injury on the owner of a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger. 

Stephen J. Desalisfaces a single third-degree count for terroristic threats. 

Timothy E. Colferfaces a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault. The indictment states Colfer caused bodily injury while driving under the influence.  

Justin S. Jenisonwas indicted on three second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Marc E. Decamillois named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft. 

Randolph W. Youngwas indicted for burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of a CDS - cocaine. All three counts are third degree. 

Manbir S. Sinehfaces a third-degree count for resisting arrest, in Middle Township, in April.  

Nicholas B. Bosnawas indicted for fourth-degree hindering apprehension for giving false information to law enforcement. 

Osmaro Blanco Ruizattempted to elude police in Middle Township, refusing to bring his vehicle to a complete stop, according to the indictment, which contains three counts for second-degree eluding police, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law. 

Erica D. Moffittwas indicted on one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

Mark A. Jones Jr.faces two third-degree counts for criminal restraint and theft, along with a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief. 

Christopher G. Loperleveillewas indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS - methamphetamine and buprenorphine. 

Casey R. Snyderfaces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. 

Cheyanne A. Pepefaces three third-degree countsfor conspiracy with an unindicted codefendant, possession of a CDS - methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute. 

Alexander L. Williams and Kelisha C. Johnson were named in a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, cocaine. Williams also faces three second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon - a semi-automatic handgun, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain person. Williams was convicted of burglary in 2014. 

Daniel C. Thomas and David C. Fesslerwere named in an 11-count indictment. Fessler faces two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon while committing certain CDS crimes and another second-degree count for possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, in Wildwood.  

Fessler is also named in five third-degree counts. Two are for possession of a CDS - fentanyl and heroin, along with two for possession with intent to distribute, and one for intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.  

He also faces a fourth-degree count for certain person for possession of a stun gun and a knife after being convicted of burglary in 2016.  

Thomas was named in two fourth-degree counts for a prohibited weapon - a switchblade knife, and certain person. Thomas was convicted of possession of a CDS in 2015. 

Eli K. Thistlewoodwas indicted for the third-degree crime of violation of community supervision. The indictment states Thistlewood failed to comply with the terms of his supervision, which stems from his conviction for aggravated sexual assault, in 2000. 

Malcolm K. Martin Jr.was indicted for burglary and terroristic threats, both third-degree, along with criminal mischief, fourth degree. 

David C. Fessler, Alexis C. Harris, Kristina L. Cluff, and James J. Jonsonwere named together on their degree counts for possession of a CDS - fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute.  

In addition, Fessler, Cluff and Johnson were named on one count of first-degree carjacking and one third-degree count for conspiracy. 

Kelly A. Fuscofaces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. 

Michael D. Queenwas indicted for two third-degree counts of burglary and theft. 

Arthur Wells IV, Nadjah S. Rothmiller, Denise D. Halton, Sultannah A. Rothmiller, Steven L. Hunter, and Khaaliq A. Perkinswere jointly indicted. Within the indictment, each one of the six was named in separate counts of fourth-degree riot. Wells also faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and resisting arrest. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments