ocean city high school file image

Ocean City High School

 File Photo

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City High School was evacuated and students were dismissed early Dec. 14 after a screenshot of a text message threatening a shooting came to the attention of school officials, according to a joint release from the police department and school district.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing but officials do not believe that the threat was credible.

Police searched the school and school will be in session Dec. 15, according to officials. 

