VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 896 calls, averaging a total of 128 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of seven arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

10-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services – 57

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Burglary – Route 9 & Bennetts Crossing, Erma

Theft – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas

10-5-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 92

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Erma Lane, Erma

Fraud – Main St., Villas

10-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 101

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Theft - Delaware Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bay Ave., Villas

10-7-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 83

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Theft – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

10-8-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 96

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Theft – Ocean Dr., Cold Spring

Theft – Beachhead Dr. North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Hornet Rd., Erma

10-9-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 88

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas

10-10-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 110

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Criminal Mischief – Cape Woods Rd., Cold Spring

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

10-4-21

  • Joshua M. Smith/19, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Harassment 

10-5-21

  • Elijah V. Jackson/18, Cape May, NJ - Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Imitation Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Employing Juvenile in the Commission of a Crime 

10-6-21

  • Charlotte Montgomery, Villas, NJ – Contempt of Court                   

10-8-21

  • Stephen D. Morley/18, North Cape May, NJ - Receiving Stolen Property 

10-9-21

  • Daniel J. Renye/28, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order  

10-10-21

  • Andrew S. Fecynec/31, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise. 

