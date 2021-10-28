VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 896 calls, averaging a total of 128 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of seven arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
10-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services – 57
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Burglary – Route 9 & Bennetts Crossing, Erma
Theft – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas
10-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 92
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Erma Lane, Erma
Fraud – Main St., Villas
10-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Theft - Delaware Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bay Ave., Villas
10-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 83
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Theft – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
10-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 96
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Theft – Ocean Dr., Cold Spring
Theft – Beachhead Dr. North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Hornet Rd., Erma
10-9-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 88
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
10-10-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 110
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Criminal Mischief – Cape Woods Rd., Cold Spring
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
10-4-21
- Joshua M. Smith/19, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Harassment
10-5-21
- Elijah V. Jackson/18, Cape May, NJ - Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Imitation Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Employing Juvenile in the Commission of a Crime
10-6-21
- Charlotte Montgomery, Villas, NJ – Contempt of Court
10-8-21
- Stephen D. Morley/18, North Cape May, NJ - Receiving Stolen Property
10-9-21
- Daniel J. Renye/28, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order
10-10-21
- Andrew S. Fecynec/31, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.