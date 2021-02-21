STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council Aug. 20, 2019, saw a conceptual design presentation of a new beach patrol building for 95th Street and the beach.
Council agreed the existing building needs replacement, but despite that agreement two years ago, the beach patrol will be using the building for summer 2021.
This month, the borough moved to reanimate the effort for the construction of a new facility.
Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour summarized the will of the governing body at a Feb. 16 meeting, saying the new building should be available for use by summer 2022, with construction ready to start as soon as the day after Labor Day.
After a long period of indecision about the cost of the new facility, the council gave direction to the borough engineer, setting $2.1 million as a ceiling for the project.
A modular replacement for the public restrooms adjacent to the building is already in place.