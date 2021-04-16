Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ED. NOTE:Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments April 13.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Robert H. Kabuskwas indicted on two fourth-degree counts of harassment while on parole and contempt of a court order. 

James J. Johnsonfaces a seven-count indictment, including second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .380 caliber handgun, along with possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow nose ammunition, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon, knives.  

Johnson’s previous Florida conviction, in 1993, for cocaine distribution, led to two certain person counts in the indictment, one second-degree count for the handgun and two fourth-degree counts for the knives. The last count was for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl. 

Angel M. Carrasquillo was named in a single-count indictment for third-degree aggravated assault that met the definition of domestic violence.  

Kevin A. Stormswas indicted for making terroristic threats, third degree, and stalking, fourth degree. 

Paul T. Clarkfaces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and criminal restraint. The relationship with the victim met the definition of domestic violence. 

Roneishia S. Turnerwas indicted for burglary, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault, each of the three counts third degree, along with fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law. 

Rachel N. Hendersonwas indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

Kendrick K. Moore faces a fourth-degree count for criminal sexual contact related to an August incident in Cape May. 

Randy L. Cocowas involved in a domestic violence incident that led to two counts of aggravated assault, one second degree and one third degree. 

Khamal R. Smithwas indicted for third-degree aggravated assault in which Smith’s relationship to the victim fit the definition of domestic violence. 

Angela D. Butterworth and Richard Allenwere named in an indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, alprazolam. 

Robert G. Kassingerwas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, along with fourth-degree certain person. The certain person count referenced Kassinger’s 2019 conviction for burglary. The weapon that led to the certain person count was a pocketknife. 

Joseph F. Caseywas indicted for unlawful theft of a credit card, fourth degree, and fraudulent use of a credit card, third degree. 

Kahlil V. Watts was named in a second-degree count for sexual assault related to an incident in Ocean City last July. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments