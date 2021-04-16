ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments April 13.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Robert H. Kabusk was indicted on two fourth-degree counts of harassment while on parole and contempt of a court order.
James J. Johnson faces a seven-count indictment, including second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a .380 caliber handgun, along with possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow nose ammunition, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon, knives.
Johnson’s previous Florida conviction, in 1993, for cocaine distribution, led to two certain person counts in the indictment, one second-degree count for the handgun and two fourth-degree counts for the knives. The last count was for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Angel M. Carrasquillo was named in a single-count indictment for third-degree aggravated assault that met the definition of domestic violence.
Kevin A. Storms was indicted for making terroristic threats, third degree, and stalking, fourth degree.
Paul T. Clark faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and criminal restraint. The relationship with the victim met the definition of domestic violence.
Roneishia S. Turner was indicted for burglary, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault, each of the three counts third degree, along with fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Rachel N. Henderson was indicted for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Kendrick K. Moore faces a fourth-degree count for criminal sexual contact related to an August incident in Cape May.
Randy L. Coco was involved in a domestic violence incident that led to two counts of aggravated assault, one second degree and one third degree.
Khamal R. Smith was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault in which Smith’s relationship to the victim fit the definition of domestic violence.
Angela D. Butterworth and Richard Allen were named in an indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, alprazolam.
Robert G. Kassinger was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, along with fourth-degree certain person. The certain person count referenced Kassinger’s 2019 conviction for burglary. The weapon that led to the certain person count was a pocketknife.
Joseph F. Casey was indicted for unlawful theft of a credit card, fourth degree, and fraudulent use of a credit card, third degree.
Kahlil V. Watts was named in a second-degree count for sexual assault related to an incident in Ocean City last July.