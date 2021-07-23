ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments July 20.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Thomas K. McNemar was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, after being indicted July 13 on two counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Eric A. Homan faces an indictment for first-degree robbery, along with three second-degree counts for burglary, aggravated assault, and conspiracy. The conspiracy charge involved two unidentified co-defendants.
Amber C. Henley was indicted on two fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law.
Dimael LaSalle-Sanchez was named in a six-count indictment that included first-degree attempted murder and second-degree aggravated assault.
The indictment contained three third-degree charges for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a knife, hindering apprehension, and possession of a CDS, alprazolam.
The final count was unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.
Brian E. Renzi faces a single count of third-degree aggravated assault involving a domestic violence incident, in Ocean City, in November 2020.
Michael J. Clauso was indicted for second-degree robbery, along with two third-degree counts of aggravated assault.
Tiara J. Soklove faces two third-degree counts for theft and forgery related to a May incident, in Ocean City.
Duralle L. McIntosh was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, MDMB-4en-Pinaca, a synthetic cannabinoid.
Blake A. Bixler faces an indictment for third-degree aggravated assault in a domestic violence incident, in Middle Township, in April.
Jorge L. Aviles-Morales was indicted for the fourth-degree aggravated assault of a health care worker performing his/her duties.
Jennifer Ryan faces a single count of third-degree conspiracy related to the distribution of a CDS and involving an unindicted co-conspirator.
Ulysses Rodriguez Jr. was indicted for possession of a CDS, cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute. Both counts were third degree.
Paul M. Seaver and Robert Miller III were jointly indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief related to a Memorial Day incident, in North Wildwood.
Melissa M. Lapworth faces a five-count indictment that involved incidents in both Middle and Upper townships April 24.
Lapworth is facing a second-degree count of eluding police, along with two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the fourth degree, with at least one assault count related to injury suffered while Lapworth allegedly drove under the influence.
The two final counts are third-degree theft of a box truck from Westside Market and third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.