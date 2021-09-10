ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 22 indictments Sept. 7.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Louis F. Federici was indicted for making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, both counts in the third degree, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a metal pipe.
Kandace E. Langford and Naishon T. Price were jointly indicted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal trespass.
Ian J. Elie faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle while on second license suspension for driving under the influence.
Joseph E. Hudicek faces a third-degree count for resisting arrest in North Wildwood. The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault.
Robert C. Smith III was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault related to an incident in Cape May July 5.
Jarea A. Toney faces a third-degree charge for theft greater than $500.
Derrick D. Loeffler was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault, in Middle Township, in April.
Phillip A. Turner was named in two counts of third-degree aggravated assault related to an incident, in Woodbine, in June.
Benjamin Torres was indicted for exhibiting a false government ID, third degree, and uttering a forged instrument, fourth degree.
Russell P. Barham faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Adam Prettyman and Fronchi M. Baker were jointly indicted for conspiracy and aggravated assault, both counts third degree.
Karen B. Volpe allegedly violated a temporary restraining order and faces counts of third-degree stalking and fourth-degree contempt.
Ryan J. Bergman and Pedro Plasencia jointly face two third-degree counts for conspiracy and shoplifting.
John S. Papale faces a count of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a metal pipe, along with two fourth-degree counts for criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon.
William A. Cole was indicted for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both in the second degree.
Jeffrey Ortiz faces two third-degree counts for making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Albert H. Riehl Jr. was named in a first-degree count for aggravated sexual assault, along with second-degree sexual assault.
Keith M. Turner was indicted on four counts, including second and third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree theft, and third-degree endangering another person.
James W. Carey faces a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a stun gun, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Michael S. Anselmo was indicted for two third-degree counts of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Camille M. Wescott was named in a second-degree count on receiving stolen property more than $75,000. The indictment also contains a fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Warren R. Gerhard faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, heroin.